AAP’s Rani Agrawal wins in Singrauli, Kejriwal makes inroads in Madhya Pradesh

By Ashutosh Mishra

Sunday came to be an exciting day for Kejriwal’s Aam Aadmi Party. With the victory of Aam Aadmi Party’s Mayor candidate Rani Agrawal in Singrauli Municipal Corporation elections, AAP has now made its presence felt in the political scenario of Madhya Pradesh.

Rani Agrawal has managed to defeat Chandra Pratap Vishwakarma of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) by a huge margin of 9,000 votes. Rani will replace Vishwakarma as the Mayor of Singrauli Municipal Corporation.

kejriwal with rani agrawal singrauli

“Our mayoral candidate Rani Agrawal wins Singrauli. Congratulations to our winning councillors. Madhya Pradesh welcomed the governance model of Arvind Kejriwal with open arms,” the AAP said.

Delhi Chief Minister and AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal congratulated Rani Agrawal on her victory.

Kejriwal had personally involved himself in what seem to be a minor election, but Kejriwal took up the task, like a leader, he went to Singrauli and campaigned a road show for Rani Agrawal. the result suggest that the trick worked for the party.

Many congratulations to all the winners and workers of AAP candidate Rani Agrawal ji who won the post of mayor in Singrauli Municipal Corporation of Madhya Pradesh. Work hard for the people. Now people in every corner of the country are liking the honest politics of Aam Aadmi Party. Kejriwal said.

Ashutosh Mishra

