Mamta Banerjee’s Trinamool Congress could suffer the most if Owaisi’s AIMIM fielded a candidate in West Bengal assembly elections, because the Muslim-dominated areas may vote AIMIM instead of TMC.

AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi has made it clear that their next target would be West Bengal after winning 5 seats in the Bihar Assembly elections.

Earlier, a call came from Hyderabad to strengthen the organization in 4 districts of West Bengal. These are Uttar Dinajpur, Malda, Murshidabad and South 24 Parganas.

Almost all the seats won by AIMIM in the Bihar Assembly elections are near the West Bengal border. They have snatched most of the seats adjoining to the Uttar Dinajpur and Malda districts. AIMIM had won the Kishanganj by-election in Bihar a few months ago. After that, AIMIM cadre can be seen active in different places of West Bengal, mainly in Muslim inhabited areas. The most talked-about was the AIMIM rally in Cooch Behar.

If AIMIM fielded a candidate in West Bengal, the Trinamool could suffer the most because the Muslim-dominated areas may find the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) party as a better alternative to the Trinamool Congress, since Owaisi’s party has been more vocal when it comes to Muslim rights. It is no brainer that BJP isn’t going to get significant Muslim votes.

Murshidabad spokesperson Tariq Aziz of AIMIM said they are preparing to fight in each of the 16 constituencies in the district. The same was said by Motiur Rahman, the Malda leader of AIMIM.

A section of Congress and RJD leaders are blaming AIMIM for maha gathbandhan’s defeat in the Bihar assembly elections. However, the Hyderabad MP refused to accept, he said. “We will fight for the vote,” he said. Our goal is to move forward. ”

Support Indian Spectator by subscribing to our Daily Newsletters, Submit your opinion/articles on Info.indianspectator@gmail.com