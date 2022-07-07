Politics

Bhagwant Mann, the CM of Punjab set to tie the knot, will marry in a private ceremony today!

By Abhishek Kumar

According to media reports, the newly elected Chief Minister of Punjab, Bhagwant Mann, is going to get married in a private ceremony on Thursday, July 7.

CM Bhagwant Mann is getting married to Dr Gurpreet Kaur. This will be his second marriage. Ceremony celebrations will be limited to close family and friends. Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal will mark his presence at the function.

Bhagwant Mann marriage

Dr. Kaur was born in 1993, she completed MBBS from Maharishi Markandeshwar University, Haryana in 2018. However, some media reports claim that she is 32 years old.

Presently, she lives in Mohali and is the youngest among her siblings.

Bhagwant Mann has two children with his first wife Inderpreet Kaur, from whom he divorced in 2015.

Congratulatory tweets from other politician, parties and friends have also started pouring in.

Bhagwant Singh Mann is a comedian turned politician. He was an actor before joining politics, he has been working in Punjabi films before entering into politics, and is now the Chief Minister of Punjab, the first state where AAP has expanded its footprint.

