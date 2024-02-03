Politics

Bharat Ratna for LK Advani: A Tribute to a Stalwart Statesman’s Enduring Legacy in Indian Politics

Renowned BJP stalwart Lal Krishna Advani is set to receive the highest civilian honor in the country, the ‘Bharat Ratna,’ as announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday. Expressing his joy, PM Modi shared on social media, “I am very pleased to announce that LK Advani will be honored with the Bharat Ratna. I had the privilege of speaking to him and extending my heartfelt congratulations on this well-deserved recognition.”

Highlighting Advani’s stature as one of the most esteemed statesmen, the Prime Minister emphasized the monumental impact of his contributions to India’s development. “His life journey, starting from grassroots work to serving as our Deputy Prime Minister, showcases a remarkable trajectory. Advani’s roles as Home Minister and I&B Minister were distinguished, and his parliamentary interventions have consistently demonstrated rich insights,” added PM Modi.

Born on November 8, 1927, Advani held the position of BJP President for an extended period since its establishment in 1980. Culminating a parliamentary career spanning nearly three decades, he served as both the Home Minister and Deputy Prime Minister in the cabinet of Atal Bihari Vajpayee. The recognition of Bharat Ratna is a testament to his significant and enduring contributions to Indian politics and governance.

With a political career that began in the 1950s, Advani played a pivotal role in shaping the BJP into a formidable political force. His leadership during the Ram Rath Yatra in the 1990s propelled the party’s prominence. Known for his principled stands and strong advocacy for Hindutva, Advani’s influence extended beyond political boundaries.

His unwavering commitment to national development, coupled with a strategic political acumen, distinguishes him as a statesman of exceptional caliber. The Bharat Ratna bestowed upon Advani stands as a fitting tribute to a lifetime dedicated to the service of the nation.

Abhishek Kumar is a final year undergraduate student at the University of Delhi, where he is studying English Honors. He is passionate about literature and language, and enjoys researching stories. Laziest in our team and he loves coffee.

