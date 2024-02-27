Politics

Bihar’s Scheduled Competency Test for Newly Appointed Teachers Faces Delay

By Shashi Kumar

-

The Bihar School Examination Committee recently announced the postponement of the second session of the competency test for appointed teachers in Bihar. The decision came through a letter from the examination control department, citing unavoidable technical issues.

Originally set for February 27, the second session of the competency test has been rescheduled due to these unforeseen technical problems. The examination controller of the Bihar School Examination Committee explained this in the letter, highlighting the importance of the decision.

nitish kumar

Due to the delay, new exam dates for this session and session details will be shared through newspapers at a later date. This ensures that everyone involved is informed about the new schedule.

Despite this delay, the remaining exams will continue as planned. Examinees can expect these exams to happen on February 28 as scheduled.

The case underscores the commitment of the Bihar School Examination Committee towards ensuring justice and fairness in the appointment process of teachers in Bihar.

As everyone awaits further details about the rescheduled exam, it’s important to stay updated through official communications from the Bihar School Examination Committee and relevant news sources. This will help minimise any inconvenience caused by the delay and make the transition to the new exam schedule smoother.

Putting it briefly, the Bihar School Examination Committee is bent on providing the highest standards of examination administration and making sure that all those involved are safe despite the reasons for such a delay due to technical difficulties.

Support Indian Spectator, follow us on Google News. Submit your opinion and guest articles on Info.indianspectator@gmail.com

Previous article
PM Narendra Modi’s Deep Sea Dwarka Darshan Captured Underwater
Shashi Kumar
Shashi Kumar, a political savant from Muzaffarpur, Bihar. With a post-graduate degree in Political Science, he's determined to unravel the complexities of Bihar politics. Notably, Shashi bucks the trend by favoring coffee over chai. Armed with wit and caffeine, he injects a fresh perspective into political discourse, sparking dialogue and shaking up the establishment.

Latest News

Politics

PM Narendra Modi’s Deep Sea Dwarka Darshan Captured Underwater

Prime Ministe­r Narendra Modi embarked on a spiritual e­xpedition, delving into the oce­an depths to offer prayers at the­...
Politics

Damodar Savarkar: A Journey of Controversy and Conviction

You know, Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, a prominent figure in Indian politics, had quite the journey. Born on 28th May...
Politics

Congress and AAP arrive at a Lok Sabha seat sharing formula in Delhi.

The Congress and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) have worked out a deal for who gets to run for Lok...
Entertainment

Yami Gautam’s Role in ‘Best Film of Her Career’ Garners Acclaim: Article 370 movie

Excitement is building among movie fans nationwide for "Article 370," directed by the renowned Aditya Dhar of "Uri –...
Politics

Understanding Maratha Reservation: Key Points You Need to Know

On Tuesday, The Maharashtra Assembly approved the Maharashtra State Reservation for Socially and Educationally Backward Classes Bill 2024, which...
Politics

Former CM & Shiv Sena Leader Manohar Joshi Passes Away

Political leaders from across party lines, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, paid heartfelt tributes to former Lok Sabha speaker...
Economy

Understanding the World of Fintech in India

In a recent report shared with Parliament, the Standing Committee on Communications and Information Technology raised worries about how...
Nation

CBI Raids Premises of Former J&K Governor Satya Pal Malik in Kiru Hydropower Corruption Probe

In a significant development, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) conducted raids on the properties of former Jammu and...

About Us

Concise, Contextual, and Unconventional, so that you always stay informed! A ‘not for profit’ independent venture, simplifying news related to Politics, Policy, Governance, Economy and Technology.

Contact us: Info.indianspectator@gmail.com

Quicklinks

Indian Spectator - The Unbiased Estate