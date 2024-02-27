Bihar’s Scheduled Competency Test for Newly Appointed Teachers Faces Delay

The Bihar School Examination Committee recently announced the postponement of the second session of the competency test for appointed teachers in Bihar. The decision came through a letter from the examination control department, citing unavoidable technical issues.

Originally set for February 27, the second session of the competency test has been rescheduled due to these unforeseen technical problems. The examination controller of the Bihar School Examination Committee explained this in the letter, highlighting the importance of the decision.

Due to the delay, new exam dates for this session and session details will be shared through newspapers at a later date. This ensures that everyone involved is informed about the new schedule.

Despite this delay, the remaining exams will continue as planned. Examinees can expect these exams to happen on February 28 as scheduled.

The case underscores the commitment of the Bihar School Examination Committee towards ensuring justice and fairness in the appointment process of teachers in Bihar.

As everyone awaits further details about the rescheduled exam, it’s important to stay updated through official communications from the Bihar School Examination Committee and relevant news sources. This will help minimise any inconvenience caused by the delay and make the transition to the new exam schedule smoother.

Putting it briefly, the Bihar School Examination Committee is bent on providing the highest standards of examination administration and making sure that all those involved are safe despite the reasons for such a delay due to technical difficulties.