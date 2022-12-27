BJP Nominates Rekha Gupta for Delhi Mayor Elections to Contest with AAP’s Shelly Oberoi

The upcoming Mayor Elections in Delhi are generating significant political excitement in the capital following the recent Delhi Municipal Elections. The results of the MCD Elections saw the Arvind Kejriwal-led party consolidating its power and influence in Delhi, setting the stage for what promises to be a contentious contest between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in the Mayor and Deputy Mayor elections.

On Tuesday, the BJP announced its candidates for the upcoming polls. Rekha Gupta, a seasoned councilor with three terms under her belt, will represent the party in the race for Mayor, facing off against the AAP’s Shelly Oberoi. Kamal Bagdi has been selected as the party’s candidate for Deputy Mayor.

This announcement by the BJP follows a challenge issued by the AAP, which called on the saffron party to field its own candidates rather than supporting an independent for the MCD’s top post. In response, the BJP has also nominated Kamaljeet Sehrawat, Gajendra Daral, and Pankaj Luthra as candidates for the Standing Committee member positions.

The political climate in Delhi has been highly charged in the lead-up to the Mayor Elections, with both the BJP and AAP campaigning aggressively in an effort to gain the upper hand. The BJP has been seeking to capitalize on its successes in the recent MCD Elections, where it made significant inroads into AAP-dominated areas of the city. The party has been highlighting its track record of delivering on key electoral promises and has been campaigning on a platform of development and progress.

On the other hand, the AAP has been focusing on its strong record of delivering on key governance issues and has been campaigning on a platform of transparency and accountability. The party has been highlighting its successes in areas such as education, healthcare, and infrastructure development, and has been seeking to appeal to voters with its pro-people policies.

As the campaign heats up, it remains to be seen which party will come out on top in the Mayor Elections. Both the BJP and AAP have their work cut out for them, and it will be interesting to see how the campaign plays out in the coming weeks.

The recent MCD elections saw the AAP emerge with a commanding presence in the local body, boasting 134 councilors among the 250 members. In contrast, the BJP holds 104 seats in the MCD. Despite the AAP’s commanding majority in the MCD, there are reports of potential cross-voting, which could complicate the electoral arithmetic and potentially undermine the party’s chances of securing the Mayor’s post.