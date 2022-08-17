Politics

BJP parliamentary board reshuffle, Nitin Gadkari, Shivraj Singh out from the board

Abhishek Kumar
By Abhishek Kumar

1 min.

In a shocking development, the Bharatiya Janata Party on Wednesday dropped its top-brass leaders, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari and Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, from the party’s highest decision-making body, the Parliamentary Board.

BJP parliamentary board reshuffle:

Meanwhile, the BJP has also welcomed new members to the parliamentary board. They are BS Yediyurappa and Sarbananda Sonowal, Sudha Yadav, K Laxman, Satyanarayan Jatiya and Iqbal Singh Lalpura.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Rajya Sabha MP and BJP party president JP Nadda and Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Defense Minister Rajnath Singh are also part of the parliamentary board.

With Lalpura joining the parliamentary board, he will be the first Sikh to get a seat on the BJP parliamentary board as a person from the minority community.

The party also reshuffled its central election committee and inducted Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Union ministers Bhupendra Yadav, Om Mathur and its women’s wing chief Vanathi Srinivasan.

JP Nadda will be at the helm of the central election committee while BL Santosh will be the secretary and Vanathi Srinivasan will be leading in capacity as an ex-officio.

Former Industries Minister Shahnawaz Hussain in Nitish Kumar’s Bihar government and Orissa Lok Sabha MP Jual Oram have been dropped from the CEC. BJP’s central election commitee include all the members of the party’s parliamentary board.

