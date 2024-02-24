Congress and AAP arrive at a Lok Sabha seat sharing formula in Delhi.

The Congress and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) have worked out a deal for who gets to run for Lok Sabha seats in Delhi. They announced recently that AAP will take 4 seats while Congress gets 3 in the capital city.

According to Mukul Wasnik, a Congress leader, AAP will compete in 4 seats: New Delhi, West Delhi, South Delhi, and East Delhi. Meanwhile, Congress will aim for 3 seats: Chandni Chowk, North East, and North West.

Their teamwork isn’t just limited to Delhi. They’ve also split the responsibilities in other states. In Gujarat, Congress will run in 24 out of 26 Lok Sabha seats, leaving 2 for AAP. One of these seats, Bharuch, is special to Congress because of its connection to the late leader Ahmed Patel.

In Haryana, Congress will contest in 9 seats, leaving 1 for AAP. And in Chandigarh, Congress has a clear lead.

Their cooperation was visible during a lunch hosted by a Congress member, where AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge were seen having lively discussions targeting BJP.

While some in the Delhi Congress were unsure about joining forces with AAP, the leadership sees it as a necessary move for bigger political goals.

This partnership is similar to what’s happening in other states like Uttar Pradesh, where the Samajwadi Party and Congress have agreed on how to share Lok Sabha seats.

Now that they’ve sorted things out in Delhi and Uttar Pradesh, Congress is hopeful about extending this collaboration to more states. They’re currently in talks with parties in Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, and Bihar.

While negotiations with Mamata Banerjee’s Trinamool Congress (TMC) in West Bengal are still ongoing, their main aim is to strengthen the opposition against the BJP-led NDA before the Lok Sabha elections.