The Delhi High Court has dismissed the petition filed against Chirag Paswan’s Eviction from the government bungalow. It is to be known that the said bungalow was allotted to Ram Vilas Paswan, the late father of Chirag Paswan, the court has now refused to interfere in this matter.

The petitioner’s counsel submitted in the defense that the present occupants of the bungalow have no other place to stay in the national capital and presently the bungalow houses a museum in his memory with several artefacts related to the late Ram Vilas Paswan.

This petition was filed by Chirag Paswan’s mother Reena Paswan, which was rejected by the High Court today.

Justice Yashwant Verma said the process has already started and the said premises are not his “party headquarters”.

It is important to note that the process was started two years ago in 2020, giving Paswan family ample opportunity to find a place elsewhere. This bungalow at Janpath was kept in reserve for the Union Ministers. Chirag Paswan is currently a Lok Sabha member from Jamui, Bihar.

Additional Solicitor General Chetan Sharma informed that the eviction process has started and since 2020, several notices have been given to the occupants.

The said bungalow had been the official address of Bihar’s Lok Janshakti Party (LJP), now due to the emerging differences between Chirag Paswan and his uncle Pashupati Kumar Paras, the party is splitting into two factions.