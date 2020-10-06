Janta Jannayak Party leader and current Deputy Cheif Minister of Haryana, Dushyant Chautala has been tested positive for coronavirus. He posted a 24 second video clip on his official twitter handle stating that he is asymptomatic and have isolated himself and undergoing recovery. The leader has been very active in the recent opposition movement against the controversial farm bill passed by the Bhartiya Janta Party who he himself is a part of in the JJP-BJP alliance in the state.

सभी साथियों के लिए सूचना –

मेरी Covid-19 की रिपोर्ट positive आई है। मेरा स्वास्थ्य ठीक है। आग्रह है कि बीते कुछ दिनों में मेरे संपर्क में आए लोग अपना ध्यान रखें और डॉक्टर सलाह दें तो टेस्ट करवाएं। pic.twitter.com/whuguUR3bp — Dushyant Chautala (@Dchautala) October 6, 2020

Lately, a number of union ministers, chief ministers and political leaders have examined positive for Covid 19 virus, Home Minister Amit Shah recently recovered and joined the ministry, Highways and Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and the chief ministers of Madhya Pradesh (Shivraj Singh Chouhan) and Karnataka (BS Yediyurappa) are among others who successfully defeated the infection.

