Former CM & Shiv Sena Leader Manohar Joshi Passes Away

Political leaders from across party lines, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, paid heartfelt tributes to former Lok Sabha speaker and Maharashtra ex-Chief Minister, Manohar Joshi, who passed away at a Mumbai hospital on Friday. Joshi, revered for his dedication as a legislator, was described as studious and disciplined throughout his esteemed career. The veteran leader, aged 86, was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of Hinduja Hospital on February 21 after suffering a cardiac arrest.

joshi cm

Prime Minister Modi lauded Joshi’s tireless efforts towards Maharashtra’s progress and his commitment to enhancing parliamentary processes. In a tweet, PM Modi expressed his sorrow at Joshi’s demise, highlighting his extensive public service and leadership roles at municipal, state, and national levels. As Maharashtra’s Chief Minister, Joshi devoted himself to the state’s development and made notable contributions as a Union Minister. During his tenure as Lok Sabha Speaker, he endeavored to enrich parliamentary proceedings and will be remembered for his legislative diligence.

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also mourned Joshi’s loss, acknowledging him as an astute leader esteemed across the political spectrum for his dedication to parliamentary traditions. Singh extended condolences to Joshi’s family, friends, and supporters during this somber time.

Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis hailed Joshi’s immense contributions to society, politics, and education, noting his remarkable journey from a corporator and mayor of Mumbai to Chief Minister and Member of Parliament. Deputy CM Ajit Pawar lamented the passing of a leader advocating for Marathi rights, while NCP founder Sharad Pawar praised Joshi’s straightforward approach and pivotal role in installing the statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj on Parliament premises.

Former CM Ashok Chavan remembered Joshi as a multi-faceted personality with a keen interest in art and culture despite his busy political schedule. Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray hailed Joshi as a trusted aide of Sena founder Bal Thackeray and a champion of Marathi rights. Chief Ministers of Assam and Arunachal Pradesh also expressed their condolences, with Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma describing Joshi’s passing as a significant loss and Arunachal Pradesh CM Pema Khandu highlighting his immense contribution to politics.

Joshi, the first Chief Minister of the undivided Shiv Sena, held various leadership positions throughout his illustrious career. Born on December 2, 1937, in Maharashtra’s coastal Konkan region, Joshi obtained a Bachelor’s degree in Civil Engineering from the prestigious Veermata Jijabai Technological Institute (VJTI) in Mumbai. He began his career as a teacher and entered politics in 1967, remaining associated with the Shiv Sena for over four decades. Known for his organizational acumen, Joshi emerged as a key leader within the party during the 1980s, leaving an indelible mark on Maharashtra’s political landscape.

Abhishek Kumar
Abhishek Kumar is a final year undergraduate student at the University of Delhi, where he is studying English Honors. He is passionate about literature and language, and enjoys researching stories. Laziest in our team and he loves coffee.

