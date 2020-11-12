The former Deputy Chief Minister of Rajasthan, Sachin Pilot, tested positive for Covid-19. He announced his infection via his Twitter handle on Thursday. Sachin Pilot wrote, “I have tested positive for Covid 19. Anyone who may have come in contact with me over the last few days, please get yourselves tested. I am taking appropriate doctoral advice. I hope to recover soon.”

Earlier, many leaders of the country were also struck by Coronavirus. From Union Home Minister Amit Shah to Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and several other Union Ministers have been infected. In many states, several leaders-legislators-ministers have been affected by Corona.

Meanwhile, three days ago, the number of daily corona cases in the country had come down to 36,000. But in the last two days, it has gone up again. And on Wednesday, about 48,000 people fell tested positive for the Covid-19 in the country.

Not only that, but the death toll has also risen. According to figures released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Thursday morning, 46,905 people have been infected with coronavirus in the last 24 hours, which is about 4 thousand more than the previous day. As a result, the country’s total number of corona cases has increased to 6 lakh, 83 thousand 900 people. The death toll in the country has also risen slightly in the last 24 hours.

