Margaret Alva, Ex Uttarakhand Governor, nominated as VP candidate of Opposition

By Abhishek Kumar

After NDA chose Droupadi Murmu, today the opposition has finally announced their candidate for the post of Vice President. On Sunday, the opposition announced the nomination of Margaret Alva as its vice presidential candidate. This was announced by NCP chief Sharad Pawar in the joint press conference of the opposition.

margaret alva
Photo source: Twitter handel @alva_margaret

He said that DMK, TRS, Shiv Sena, TDP, UDF and 15 other parties have given their consent on behalf of the opposition. After which the picture has become clear that the opposition candidate Margaret Alva will face the NDA’s vice-president candidate Jagdeep Dhankhar. The election for the post of Vice President (chairman of Rajyasabha) is to be held on 6 August. Following the election, the counting of votes will and the results of the elections will be declared on the same day.

Let us tell you that to make the Vice Presidential election interesting, the opposition has nominated a person who has been the Governor like NDA’s candidate Jagdeep Dhankhar who is the governor of Bengal. Margaret Alva had served as the governor of Uttrakhand. Apart from this, Alva carries years of experience in administrative work.

Who is Margaret Alva ?

Margaret Alva, whom the opposition has made its candidate for the post of Vice President. Margaret Alva is a Congress leader and a lawyer by profession. She was born on 14 April 1942 in Mangalore, South Indian state of Karnataka. After that she entered politics on the bandwagon of the congress party, backthen congress had a nation wide appeal among voters. She has the distinction of becoming the first woman governor of Rajasthan from 2009-2012. apart from rajasthan, he had been the executive head of 3 other states, Goa, Gujarat and Uttarakhand.she has been an MP for 5 times.

Abhishek Kumar

