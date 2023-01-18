Nagaland, Tripura, and Meghalaya to hold Elections: schedule to be announced by EC

The Election Commission of India (ECI) is set to announce the election timetable for Nagaland, Tripura, and Meghalaya today, Wednesday, January 18th at 2.30 p.m. The five-year terms of the three state assemblies will conclude in March on separate days.

Meghalaya, known for its picturesque landscapes and rich cultural heritage, will hold elections to elect all 60 members of the Meghalaya Legislative Assembly before March 2023. The state is currently governed by the National People’s Party (NPP), which is a member of the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) at the Centre.

In Tripura, the election date for the Tripura Legislative Assembly in 2023 will be announced today. The state, which is currently governed by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), will vote to elect all 60 members of the Tripura Legislative Assembly.

In Nagaland, the state will vote to elect all 60 members of Nagaland’s Legislative Assembly. The state is currently governed by the Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP), which is a member of the ruling NDA at the Centre.

The ECI has sent media invitations to the Nirvachan Sadan, where announcements will be made, at the Rang Bhawan Auditorium, Akashwani Bhawan, New Delhi.

As the term of the three Assemblies comes to an end, political parties are expected to gear up for the upcoming elections. With the announcement of the election schedule, the countdown for voting will officially begin. The ECI has urged all political parties to conduct their campaigns in a peaceful and orderly manner and follow the Model Code of Conduct.