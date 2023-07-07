NCP Leadership Battle: Ajit Pawar and Rebel Faction Dismissed by Sharad Pawar

In a stunning turn of events, Sharad Pawar, the undisputed leader of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), has taken decisive action by removing his nephew Ajit Pawar and a group of rebel lawmakers, including Praful Patel and Sunil Tatkare, who defected from the party to align with the Sena-BJP government in Maharashtra. This bold move marks a significant escalation following a display of conflicting factions within the NCP in Mumbai.

During a press conference, Sharad Pawar reaffirmed his unwavering authority as the president of the NCP, unequivocally dismissing any assertions to the contrary as baseless and without merit. “I hold the position of NCP president, and any claims suggesting otherwise are entirely unfounded,” Pawar firmly declared. This resolute response demonstrates his unyielding leadership within the party.

Sharad Pawar also seized the opportunity to address the recent remarks made by his nephew regarding his age and retirement plans. Brushing aside suggestions of slowing down or stepping back from active politics, Pawar retorted, “Whether I am 82 or 92, my effectiveness remains intact.” With this defiant statement, he reaffirmed his unwavering commitment to actively participating in the political arena, regardless of his age.

Ajit Pawar, in a public outburst against his uncle, openly leveled direct accusations and expressed his mounting frustrations over what he perceived as his uncle’s continued control over the party. He stressed the need for a generational shift and urged Sharad Pawar to pass the reins to the younger members of the party. Ajit Pawar further highlighted the retirement ages of civil servants and politicians, drawing attention to the fact that even in politics, stalwarts such as L.K. Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi retire at a certain age.

The NCP, established by Sharad Pawar in 1999, now finds itself grappling with a significant schism following Ajit Pawar’s rebellion against his uncle’s leadership. Ajit Pawar claimed the support of 40 party MLAs, leading to his own faction being sworn in as ministers in a surprise cabinet expansion helmed by Chief Minister Shinde.

These recent developments within the NCP have sent shockwaves through the political landscape of Maharashtra, ushering in a period of uncertainty and intense power struggles within the party. The ongoing clash between Sharad Pawar and his nephew Ajit Pawar underscores the complexities of generational transitions and the battle for control within political dynasties.

As events continue to unfold, the future course of the NCP remains uncertain, with ripple effects likely to reverberate throughout Maharashtra’s political dynamics. The decisions made by Sharad Pawar and the reactions of the rebel faction will undoubtedly shape the party’s trajectory and influence its standing within the state’s political landscape.