Opposition Calls for PM's Address as Manipur Riots Rock Monsoon Session

On the second day of the monsoon session, the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA), a united opposition, disrupted parliamentary proceedings, making the Manipur riots the center of attention. They demanded Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s personal address to the parliament, seeking urgent action to address the grave situation in Manipur.

In response to the opposition’s demands, the government, under PM Modi’s leadership, expressed its readiness to engage in discussions on the Manipur issue. Home Minister Amit Shah would be present during the discussion, scheduled for the following Friday.

Speaking to the media at parliament, Minister of Parliamentary Affairs, Pralhad Joshi, assured that the government was willing to participate in the discussion as directed by the Speaker. He criticized the opposition for introducing new demands that caused disruptions in the proceedings.

Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal echoed similar sentiments, affirming that the government was fully prepared to address the sensitive Manipur issue during the discussion. The concerns related to the respect for women, the northeast, and the border state were to be thoroughly addressed.

In a bold move, AAP MP Raghav Chadha raised a suspension of business notice in parliament, aiming to discuss the breakdown of law and order in Manipur. He cited perceived failures by both central and state governments and called for the removal of the current Manipur government, proposing the imposition of President’s rule in the state.

Adding further weight to the opposition’s demands, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi emphasized the necessity for the PM’s direct address on the Manipur issue. She marked the first day of the Monsoon Session as a crucial moment to prioritize the situation in Manipur.

Tensions escalated with the emergence of a horrifying video just before the monsoon session. The video depicted the heart-wrenching ordeal of two tribal women, humiliated and sexually assaulted by a thousand-strong mob.

Responding to the nation’s anguish, Prime Minister Narendra Modi assured that those responsible for the heinous acts would face the full force of the law and would not escape justice. He expressed deep sorrow over the atrocities committed against the daughters of Manipur and vowed that such acts could never be forgiven.

The Manipur issue continues to dominate discussions in the monsoon session, with the opposition’s demand for the PM’s address bringing national attention to the urgency of the situation.

