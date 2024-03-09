Politics

PM Modi Announces Sudha Murty’s Nomination to Rajya Sabha by President Murmu

By Abhishek Kumar

In a big news that lines up with International Women’s Day, Sudha Murthy, a well-known writer and someone who helps others a lot through her social work, has been chosen for the Rajya Sabha by President Droupadi Murmu. This special recognition comes after she got the Padma Bhushan award just last year, for all the good things she does for society.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised Sudha Murthy’s many achievements, like her work helping people and her role in education, saying how important she is for India’s progress. PM modi thinks her being chosen for the Rajya Sabha shows how women can do great things and change things for the better.

Sudha Murthy is well known for her leadership of the Infosys Foundation and her close relationship with the founder of Infosys, Narayana Murthy. The two share a husband-wife relationship. Her recent appointment to the Rajya Sabha marks another significant step in her remarkable journey

Every year, the Rajya Sabha picks twelve people for their impact in different areas, and nominated them as members of Rajyasabha. These members are appointed by the President of India. They are chosen from various fields of expertise such as literature, science, art, and social service.

Nominated members are usually individuals who have made significant contributions in their respective fields. Nominated members can serve for a term of six years.

Though nominated members share similar power as any other elected member, they differ during the presidential election as only the elected members are allowed to vote. Nominated members cannot vote during the presidential election, though they can vote in the election of the vice president or the chairman of the Rajya Sabha

Sudha Murthy’s story, from getting the Padma Bhushan to now being chosen for the Rajya Sabha, inspires women everywhere, showing they can lead and make things better in India.

Abhishek Kumar
Abhishek Kumar is a final year undergraduate student at the University of Delhi, where he is studying English Honors. He is passionate about literature and language, and enjoys researching stories. Laziest in our team and he loves coffee.

