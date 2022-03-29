Pm Modi Hits Two Birds With One Stone While Addressing Matua Dharma Mahamela

On Tuesday while addressing a crowd during matua dharma mahamela, Prime Minister Narendra Modi hits two birds with one stone. He left no space uncovered to retain the support of the Matuas community. PM Modi targeted the Mamta Banerjee led government for rampant politically motivated killings in West Bengal.

In his virtual speech at the Matua Dharma Mahamela on Tuesday, Modi said, If someone is being harassed somewhere, then one should raise their voice. It is our duty towards society and country. It is our democratic right to participate in political activities. But if someone is violently, intimidated or bullied because of a political interests, it is taking away the political rights of others.

Delighted to address Matua Dharma Maha Mela 2022 on the Jayanti of Sri Sri Harichand Thakur Ji. https://t.co/UrxHjlMh8L — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 29, 2022

If there is a mentality of violence, anarchy anywhere in the society, then it is our duty to oppose it.

The Matuas are counted as a backward caste in the Hindu community. A large section of the Matua community is demanding the implementation of the Citizenship amendment act (CAA). Virtually addressing the Matua Dharma Maha Mela in Thakurnagar, Prime Minister said, “The teachings of Sri Sri Harichand Thakur become more important when we see violence due to political interests, and the idea of dividing the society on the basis of language and region.”