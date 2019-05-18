Draped In Saffron, PM Narendra Modi Offers Prayers At Kedarnath

[⌛ 2 Minutes Read]

Day before the last phase of elections 2019, Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the Himalayan shrine of Kedarnath. He is on a two day visit to Uttrakhand in which he will be visiting Badrinath on coming Sunday. With this visit PM Narendra Modi have been to Kedarnath on various occasions for a total four times in last two years.

Media news agency ANI shared the images on Twitter, PM Modi, seen meditating in a holy cave in Kedarnath, all draped in saffron. Another picture shows the PM walking on the red carpet to the entrance of the shrine.

Prayed at the Kedarnath Temple. Har Har Mahadev! pic.twitter.com/ox7LMCZmfi — Chowkidar Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 18, 2019

PM Narendra Modi also review the Kedar renovation work which he had promised in 2015. Mohan Prasad Thapaliyal chairman Badrinath Kedarnath Temple Committee (BKTC) said “About 75% of the Kedarpuri reconstruction project is complete and the remaining works will be completed within the next six months”

Despite the media attention the PM’s visit would get, the Election Commission nodded in affirmative with a reminder that the model code of conduct is still in force.

Support IndianSpectator by subscribing to our Daily Newsletters, Submit your opinion/articles on Info.indianspectator@gmail.com

Stamp your viewpoint, use the comment box down below. Share on Facebook, Twitter and WhatsApp.

More:

India Haj Quota Hiked To 2 Lakhs, All Applicants Cleared For Pilgrimage

Tata Owned Vistara Airlines To Hire Pilots And Air Crew From Grounded Jet Airways