Punjab: Akali Dal MP said- South Asia will be at peace if Khalistan is formed

Simranjit Singh Mann created a huge controversy just days after he was elected from the Akali Dal from the Sangrur Lok Sabha seat. Recently, in one of his media conferences, he has created a tremendous uproar over the demand for the controversial idea of ​​Khalistan.

In the conference “If Khalistan is created, it would avert the possibility of a nuclear war in South Asia, as the current geopolitical scenario presses the need for such an arrangement,” he said.

He further attacked the central government over the ongoing standoff with China on the Line of Actual Control and said that the government should answer whether they can maintain the country’s borders.

It is deeply disturbing to know that a political party which was raising nationalist slogans while in NDA has stooped so low.

First, the Center should answer whether they can retain India or not. If there is demand for Khalistan then it is fine. They are giving our land to China. If Khalistan is approved, a buffer state will be formed. Islamic Pakistan has nuclear weapons. Hindu India has nuclear weapons. China has nuclear weapons. Khalistan will become a buffer state for these three countries. As a result, there will never be a nuclear war in South Asia, Lok Sabha MP Simranjit Singh Mann told the media.

Mann won the Sangrur by-election defeating an AAP candidate, credited the notorious terrorist Bhindranwale for his victory. By-elections were held in Sangur as the seat was vacated by the resignation of Punjab’s Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.