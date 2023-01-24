Politics

Rahul Gandhi finds Digvijaya’s views on surgical strikes to be unacceptable and publicly states that he does not align with them

Abhishek Kumar
By Abhishek Kumar

-

2 min.

Digvijaya Singh, a veteran Congress leader and former Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, has been facing criticism for his comments on the surgical strikes conducted by the Indian Army across the Line of Control (LoC). His remarks were made while he was accompanying Rahul Gandhi and other Congress leaders on the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Jammu.

rahul gandhi in a press conference speaking about digvijay singh

In his comments, Digvijaya Singh questioned the government’s assertion that the military’s attacks on Balakot had neutralized several terrorist elements across the border. He also criticized the government for not providing any official report on the surgical strikes, which were conducted in 2016. Additionally, he also criticized the government for the 2019 Pulwama terror incident, which claimed the lives of nearly 40 members of the Central Reserve Police Force.

These comments were met with strong reactions from various quarters, with many accusing him of undermining the Indian Army’s efforts to combat terrorism. The Congress party, however, has distanced itself from Digvijaya Singh’s remarks, with Rahul Gandhi referring to them as “outlying views” and stating that the party has an internal forum where opinions are established through discussion rather than autocracy.

At a press conference, Rahul Gandhi also sought to dispel the party’s “anti-Army reputation” by emphasizing that the Armed Forces do their jobs incredibly well and do not need to present proof of their brave deeds.

Digvijaya Singh’s comments have led to a heated debate on the issues of national security, the role of the Indian Army, and the political rhetoric surrounding it. Many have criticized him for his statements, claiming that they are detrimental to the morale of the Indian Armed Forces and the nation’s security. Some have also accused him of playing into the hands of the opposition, who have long accused the Congress party of being “soft” on national security.

On the other hand, some have defended Digvijaya Singh’s comments, claiming that as a senior leader of the Congress party, he has the right to express his views. They also argue that his comments reflect the need for transparency and accountability in the Indian Armed Forces, and that the government should provide an official report on the surgical strikes, which have been shrouded in secrecy.

