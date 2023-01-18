Politics

Ram Gopal Varma Compares Telangana BJP Chief’s Son to Uday Hussein in Assault Scandal

IS NewsDesk
By IS NewsDesk

-

2 min.

Bollywood director and producer Ram Gopal Varma has sparked controversy by comparing the son of Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar to Uday Hussein, the notorious son of former Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussein. This comparison comes after multiple videos of Bandi Sai Bhagiradh, the chief’s son, physically assaulting fellow students at Mahindra University in Hyderabad have gone viral on the internet.

ram gopal verma image next to Telangana BJP Chief's Son

The university, which was founded by Mahindra Groups Chairman Anand Mahindra, has seen a case being registered against Bhagiradh yesterday for allegedly assaulting a fellow student. In response, Bandi Sanjay Kumar’s office released a video in which Sriram, the student who was allegedly assaulted, is seen confessing that he had misbehaved with a girl, and that he was beaten up by Bhagirath and some other students. However, this explanation has been met with skepticism and criticism, with many claiming that even if Sriram was in the wrong, it does not give Bhagirath or any other students the right to assault him.

Sriram has stated that the incident took place about two months ago and that they had reached a compromise after that. In a statement, he said, “It is a useless video. Please stop using it.”

Varma’s comparison has been met with backlash, with many condemning his choice of words and the severity of the situation. The incident has also raised questions about the actions of the university and the handling of the case.

Bandi Sai Bhagirath, the son of Telangana State BJP President Bandi Sanjay Kumar, has been charged with physically assaulting a fellow student at Mahindra University, located in the outskirts of the city, as per reports from Dundigal police.

The incident has put a spotlight on the issue of violence and assault on college campuses, and the need for stricter measures to be put in place to ensure the safety and well-being of students.

