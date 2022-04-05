Sonia Gandhi said, the road ahead for Congress is more Challenging

Presiding over the Parliamentary Party meeting, Congress President Sonia Gandhi expressed the difficulties the party may face in the times to come. Accusing the BJP of targeting the opposition, its leaders and workers, She said that the full force of the state machinery was working against them.

Calling for unity at all levels of the Congress cadre, Sonia said the road ahead for the party is more challenging than ever and the resilience of party workers is being tested in these difficult times.

Sonia Gandhi charged the ruling party BJP, of distorting history and political discourse in all states. She said “The divisive and polarizing agenda of the ruling party and its leaders has now become a regular feature of state-by-state political discourse. History, not only ancient but contemporary as well, is mischievously distorted and facts maliciously invented to add fuel to this agenda. It is up to all of us to stand up and face these forces of hatred and prejudice.”

“We will not let them harm the bonds that have sustained and enriched our diverse society for centuries,” She told the MPs of both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha.

“Maximum governance for those in power clearly means spreading maximum fear and intimidation,” She alleged and added that such intimidation and tactics will neither scare nor silence us and neither will we be intimidated.

Congress is trying to put pressure on the government inside and outside Parliament on the issue of inflation and increase in the prices of petrol, diesel and LPG gas.