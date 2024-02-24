Politics

Understanding Maratha Reservation: Key Points You Need to Know

By Ashutosh Mishra

-

On Tuesday, The Maharashtra Assembly approved the Maharashtra State Reservation for Socially and Educationally Backward Classes Bill 2024, which provides 10% reservation for the Maratha community in jobs and education within socially and educationally backward categories.

maratha reservation
image credit (PTI)

Here are some of the the key highlights of the Maratha Reservation Bill you should know.

1. The Bill, formulated based on recommendations from the Maharashtra State Backward Class Commission report, recognizes the Marathas as socially and educationally backward, warranting reservation measures.

2. It specifically designates the Maratha community as a Socially and Educationally Backward Class under Article 342A (3) of the Indian Constitution, providing reservation under Articles 15(4), 15(5), and 16(4) of the Constitution.

3. Article 342A (3) empowers states or union territories to compile and maintain lists of socially and educationally backward classes (SEBCs), distinct from the Central List.

4. Article 15(4) allows states to enact special provisions for the advancement of SEBCs, Scheduled Castes, and Scheduled Tribes.

5. Article 15(5) permits states to reserve seats in educational institutions for backward classes, Scheduled Castes, and Scheduled Tribes, excluding minority educational institutions.

6. Article 16(4) authorizes states to reserve appointments or posts in favor of any backward class not adequately represented in state services.

7. The Bill incorporates the principle of the creamy layer, ensuring reservation benefits reach the most marginalized Marathas by excluding those in the creamy layer category. To those who don’t know the concept of creamy layer, the term refers to those members of backward class who are significantly well off economically, socially and education-wise.

8. The commission’s report highlighted “exceptional circumstances and extraordinary situations,” justifying reservations for the Maratha community beyond the 50% ceiling set by the Supreme Court in the Indira Sawhney judgement (1992).

9. With Maharashtra currently having a reservation of 52%, including categories like SC, ST, OBC, Vimukt Jati, Nomadic Tribes, among others, the addition of 10% reservation for Marathas will raise the total reservation in the state to 62%.

Though the bill has been passed by the state legislature, this doesn’t mark the end, as the bill is yet to pass the judicial test, which it might fail, as it defies the Supreme Court’s judgment wherein it capped the maximum ceiling of reservation at 50%.

The move has been largely welcomed by the Maharashtrian people, yet some aren’t satisfied with it, as they would have preferred the inclusion of the community in the OBC or other backward caste list.

After the bill was passed, Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) was seen as being very cautious in giving out their response. Chief Uddhav Thackeray politely supported the bill, stating, ‘I appreciate the government for this move.’ He added, ‘I congratulate the Maratha people, many of whom have made sacrifices for this Maratha reservation.

The passage of this bill represents a significant step towards addressing the socio-economic challenges faced by the Maratha community and promoting greater inclusivity and equitable opportunities in Maharashtra.

