Blk-max Hospital New Delhi Opens Its First ‘Patient Support Centre’ In Rohtak

BLK-Max Super Specialty Hospital, New Delhi, which has been providing excellent healthcare services for decades in North India, today announced the opening of its first ‘Patient Support Centre’ in Rohtak. Situated at the heart of the city, this state of the art Patient Support Center will cater to the health needs of the local citizens, giving them access to the country’s leading medical experts from the comfort of their homes. With the opening of this centre, the local people will not have to travel to far-flung areas for first aid consultation and expert opinion. Providing quality healthcare services with state-of-the-art technology, BLK-MAX Hospital has become the preferred tertiary care healthcare center for patients in the region.

Dr. Ajay Kumar, President-Gastroenterology and Hepatology- Pan Max and HOD-BLK-Max Institute for Digestive and Liver Diseases, Dr. Surendra Dabas- Senior Director and HOD, Surgical Oncology and Robotic Surgery, Dr. Bhushan Nariyani- Senior Director, Joint Disease and Joint Replacement Dr. Sanjay Mehta, Unit Head & Senior Vice President, BLK-Max Super Specialty Hospital besides lit the lamp in the presence of various patients.

Sharing his thoughts at the launch ceremony, Dr. Mridul Kaushik said, “It has been our constant endeavor to provide high quality medical facilities to as many people as possible. We strive to increase knowledge about the direct impact of abdominal, liver, pancreas and joint pain on activities of daily living and our aim is to provide people with a proper environment. Delay in diagnosis of several complications, often due to non-availability of tertiary and quaternary specialties in and around Rohtak, dragged on the right treatment for a long time. We understand that such illnesses not only affect the patient but also place a heavy emotional and financial burden on their caregivers. With the opening of this new center, we hope to benefit more and more patients who are not able to travel to other cities for treatment.”

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Ajay Kumar said, “Diseases related to Liver, Pancreas, Gastrointestinal, Fatty Liver and Hepatitis are increasing at an alarming pace. Most of these diseases are curable and if treated at an early stage. If detected, they can be prevented. Liver diseases progress slowly without any symptoms. The liver starts to deteriorate slowly and its symptoms are detected in the patient only when more than 70 percent of the liver stops working Liver damage can cause many problems, including malnutrition, ascites, blood clots, bleeding from the gastrointestinal tract, and jaundice. The main causes of liver damage include alcohol consumption, long-term infections such as hepatitis B or C. , primary biliary cirrhosis, HCC, any liver disorder from birth etc. People who live in filth, do not drink safe drinking water and live in areas. The risk of getting liver disease is higher with higher incidence of liver diseases Diagnosis in its early stage and treatment with the right strategy is considered important and leads to successful treatment. Treatment is possible until the patient’s liver reaches a terminally damaged state. This Patient Support Center will provide expert opinion to the local people for timely diagnosis and treatment of diseases.

Dr. Surendra Dabas said, ‘The cases of cancer are increasing rapidly but the good thing is that with the help of modern treatment and technology, there has been amazing improvement in its treatment. Robotic surgery is a major achievement among the most advanced surgical techniques. In this center, patients will be provided with the solution of every problem related to cancer.

Dr. Bhushan Narayani said, ‘Nowadays problems related to bones are increasing in people of all ages. People usually ignore joint pain, swelling and other complications when they require special care and treatment. Through this OPD, we aim to identify joint problems so that their treatment can be started at an early stage and they can be fully treated here.