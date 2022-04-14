Blossom Kochhar College Of Creative Arts & Design Celebrates “Foundation Day”

BKCCAD was established in 1984 by Dr. Blossom Kochhar to skill and train students in the areas of hair, beauty and makeup. Blossom Kochhar College of Creative Arts and Design is a place where artists are born. Created with the intention of shaping up trained, skilled industry professionals on international standards, BKCCAD is a premier institute that has churned out 35,000 artists in the field of hair, makeup and beauty over the past 38 years.

Dr. Blossom Kochhar says, “When we started BKCCAD, it was a small institution known as Pivot Point India. Today, I am really proud to know that all our students are really Doing well and successfully ranked all over India. Many of them are leading celebrity hair stylists, and beauty and make-up experts. It gives me immense pleasure to see how well BKCCAD has grown.”

BKCCAD strives to put the Indian beauty industry on the global map by encouraging our students to become innovative creators. With a seamless blend of scientific and artistic principles, the experts at BKCCAD ensure that they pave the way for students to access and meet national and international opportunities. For beauty, hair and makeup needs globally. BKCCAD being a world-class training institute, follows a 5-point system of education – touch, see, hear, visualize and feel – which is a practical approach consisting of practicals, demos, lectures, imagery for holistic learning And intuition is involved.

Students are awarded degrees and diplomas from International Makeup Academy (IMA), Pivot Point India, CIDESCO which are recognized nationally and internationally. Dr. Kochhar and his team of teachers have created winners in the industry. She is the icon of thousands of beauty professionals in India. Today, many of our graduates are successful entrepreneurs with good ventures of their own.

Working with many other renowned MNCs including Wella, L’Oreal, Schwarzkopf, Revlon and many more prominent Indian companies. Our body of renowned alumni have successfully carved a niche for themselves in the hair and beauty industry.