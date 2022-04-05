Dhoomimal Gallery celebrated the opening of Lines(By)Lines with a vibrant launch

4 April 2022, New Delhi: Dhoomimal Gallery, the country’s oldest gallery, celebrated the launch of its new exhibition, Lines By(Lines). To commemorate a successful evening, the gallery exclusively showcased a series of abstract art practices by 29 leading South Asian and diaspora artists from the 20 th Century to the present. The show, curated by Manmeet K Walia, was enjoyed over indulgent conversations over cocktails and hors d’oeuvres.

Seen at the event along with gracious hosts Mr. Uday and Mrs. Sunaina Jain, were eminent artists, collectors, gallerists and guests from the art world including Chetnaa and Priyanshi Saxena, Dr. Annapurna Garimella, Gopi Gajwani, Jagannath Panda, Gurmeet Sangha Rai, Raghu Rai, Purvai Rai, Keshav Mahendru, Parul Gupta, Bhavna Kakkar, Urvi Sethna, and Kanchan Chander.

Dhoomimal Gallery (DMG), established in 1936 by Sh. Ram Babu Jain is the oldest contemporary art gallery in India. Having recently completed 85 years of successfully promoting Indian contemporary art Dhoomimal has always been more of an institution than a mere commercial gallery.