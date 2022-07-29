Genes2Me announces launch of RTPCR based kit for monkeypox virus

Genes2Me Pvt. Ltd, one of India’s leading IVD manufacturers, announced that they have developed a real-time PCR-based kit for rapid detection of monkeypox virus, with a rapid turnaround time of less than 50 minutes . This kit is available in point-of-care format on the Genes2Me Rapi-Q HT Rapid RT-PCR device as well as the standard version for any commonly available real-time PCR tool. Point-of-care solutions can be used for screening at multiple sites including hospitals, airports, diagnostic laboratories, health camps, etc.

The WHO has declared the rapidly spreading monkeypox outbreak a Public Health Emergency of International Concern, after more than 16000 cases were reported from 75 countries and territories. Scientists at Genes2Me have been able to develop a “pox-q multiplex RT-PCR kit” to detect monkeypox virus, as well as discriminate against varicella zoster virus (chicken pox) in a single tube multiplex reaction format. A first of its kind ‘Made in India’ product, this kit is available in Research-Use (RUO) only and is based on RT-PCR methodology based on Gold Standard Taqman chemical.

The WHO recommended sample types for laboratory confirmation of monkeypox include skin lesion material, including swabs and/or exudate of the wound surface, the ridge of more than one wound, or the scab of the wound. Therefore, for detecting monkeypox, both dry swabs and swabs placed in the VTM can be used.

"This unprecedented time underscores the importance of clinical trials in health security preparedness and readiness. We wanted to be prepared ahead of time for this virus. Realizing the value of time, we have launched this RT PCR for Monkeypox which will give results in less than 50 minutes with highest accuracy. Genes2Me always strives to bring revolutionary and path-leading solutions to serious health conditions that can help the public stay in check during any health emergency. Neeraj Gupta, CEO and Founder, Genes2Me, said, "We have the current capacity to manufacture 5 million test kits a week, however, with additional demand this can be scaled up to 2 million tests a day. He also highlighted that the Genes2Me team introduced "RT-Direct" as the first made-in-India COVID-19 extraction free RT-PCR kit, which contains 3 targets specific to SARS-CoV-2.