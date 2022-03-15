Innisfree India Celebrates The Launch Of The New Retinol Range

Innisfree India, the skin-loving, earth-caring naturalist Korean brand celebrated the launch of innisfree’s Retinol Cica repair range over an indulgent evening at the brand’s store in Ambience Mall, New Delhi.

To commemorate the new launch in India, innisfree hosted an exclusive masterclass with celebrity dermatologist Dr. Jushya Sarin, MD, who shared insights on retinol, and how the wondrous ingredient cares for troubled skin every step of the way.

The evening saw the crème de la crème of New Delhi enjoying hors d’oeuvres and beverages from Andrea’s Eatery. Gifting partner Fiorella also brought in a life-sized installation for the store for the guests to enjoy. Instant photographs were handed out to guests to etch a bit of Jeju in their memory!

At the three-year celebration party, Mr. Doyoul Lee, Country Head, innisfree India said: “India has always been a very important market for us, and we are thrilled to launch this new product in the country and hope to expand our footprint moving forward.”

The event was held at the newly refurbished innisfree store at Ambience Mall, Vasant Kunj. Seen at the event along with Mr. Lee and Mini Sood Banerjee, Assistant Director & Head of Marketing, innisfree India, were Meghna Sharma, Sukmani Bedi, Sheena Sherwani, Shivani Girdhar, Shreya Chugh and Yashwant Singh.

AMOREPACIFIC Corporation & innisfree India was founded in 1932 and officially established in 1945, AmorePacific Corporation is a leading cosmetics company headquartered in Yongsan-gu Seoul, South Korea. A continuous devotion to quality improvement has led AmorePacific’s renowned research and development centre to be at the forefront of the cosmetic industry. With a great dream rooted in humanity’s beauty and health, AmorePacific seeks to push the boundaries of traditional beauty with innovative solutions drawn from rich Asian heritage. AmorePacific oversees a wide umbrella of brands including Laneige, Sulwhasoo, Etude House and Innisfree. innisfree launched in India in October 2013 with the opening of its flagship store in Khan Market, New Delhi. Now innisfree has several successful stores and retails through Nykaa.com, Nykaa Luxe, Tata Cliq Mall, Tata Cliq Luxury, Maccaron, Myntra.com, Amazon.in, Boddess store & online) and Purplle.com. Additionally, innisfree has also partnered with Lifestyle Stores in several cities.