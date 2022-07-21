Press Release

Jujhar Groups ties up with Apollo Health & Lifestyle Limited

By Abhishek Kumar

Ludhiana based Jujhar Group has started its journey in the healthcare segment by partnering with Apollo Health & Lifestyle Limited. Having successfully entered the hospitality market, this well diversified conglomerate aims to provide more convenience to the people by associating with this renowned healthcare group of the country. With an impressive footprint in Logistics, Entertainment, Broadband, Media, News Channel, Real Estate and Hospitality, the brand also forays into the Healthcare segment.

The partnership between the two stalwarts in their respective fields will prove to be a boon for the city of Punjab, which is now working towards improving proper infrastructure in terms of health and medical facilities. The hospital will be built on GK Enclave Canal Road, which is located in Ludhiana, Punjab. This partnership will help the citizens of Punjab and other parts of North India with top-notch health services, best-in-class treatment, expertise of doctors, state-of-the-art infrastructure, modern equipment and most importantly. The trust and legacy of Apollo Hospitals. Located in the primary wing of the hospital, Apollo Spectra will be a multispecialty hospital, while Apollo Cradle and Children Hospital will focus on comprehensive mother and child care with expertise in Gynecology, Pediatrics and many other verticals.

Commenting on the association, Mr. Arshdeep Singh Mundi, Executive Director, Jujhar Group said, “We are thrilled to venture into the healthcare sector, and this partnership will be a transformative step for the citizens of Punjab and the way they seek healthcare. want. render. understand. We are confident that this will add immense value to the upliftment and resolution of the challenges faced by the healthcare ecosystem in Punjab. We look forward to a fruitful association with Apollo Health & Lifestyle Ltd.”

Chandra Shekhar C, Chief Executive Officer, Apollo Health & Lifestyle Limited said, “In an endeavor to build a comprehensive network of world-class healthcare facilities across various parts of India, Apollo Health & Lifestyle Limited has entered into a strategic partnership with strong The Regional Group aims to bring health care closer to the patient by bridging the gap between tertiary care and home.We have been successful in establishing the country’s largest network for day to day healthcare, widely recognized as a We will create new and better ways to deliver quality healthcare that will benefit the entire health ecosystem, including physicians and patients.”

The upcoming property will be spread over 80,000 square feet with world-class facilities, treatment, infrastructure and expertise of doctors, which will contribute to transforming the healthcare landscape in the city. This association between Apollo Health & Lifestyle Limited and Jujhar Group will enhance the name of the group and give a boost to the existing legacy of the group. Jujhar Group believes in the philosophy of customer satisfaction, and hence the partnership plans to make healthcare more viable and accessible to the customers. Above all, it will ensure that citizens get timely medical intervention and premium but affordable healthcare.

The overall healthcare sector in India is facing immense pressure to provide timely adequate facilities to the patients. The move of Jujhar Group to expand its footprint in various regions will be considered as a major step towards serving the people of Punjab as well as North India.

