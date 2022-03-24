Le Creuset With Warner Bros, Introduces New Harry Potter™ Inspired Kettle

Le Creuset, a premium french cookware brand, announced the upcoming launch of their new Hogwarts Express Harry Potter Inspired Kettle in partnership with Warner Bros. Consumer Products. The limited-edition stovetop kettle features a design inspired by the Wizarding World.

Le Creuset continues to be an outlet for self-expression, providing offerings that are fun and unique to match many style preferences. Sure to charm any kitchen, this whimsical kettle features an iconic Le Creuset color and shape adorned with accents that draw inspiration from a location in the beloved films.

As striking as the iconic train that inspired it, Le Creuset’s special-edition Hogwarts™ Express Kettle is finished in a bold matte black and Cerise red enamel over fast-heating premium carbon steel. Outfitted with a gold-colored, single-tone whistling spout, the kettle is detailed in Hogwarts-inspired accents like the lid’s gold-colored knob, which bears the number of the series’ most famous train platform: 9 ¾.

The Hogwarts™ Express Kettle will be available for purchase from 7th March 2022 at all Le Creuset Stores in Delhi, Noida, Gurgaon, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Chennai as well as on the e-commerce platform TATA CliQ Luxury at INR 15000. To learn more about the newest collections and other Le Creuset news, visit our stores.

Since 1925, Le Creuset has been renowned as the colorful French companion in kitchens across the globe. Beloved by home cooks and master chefs alike, Le Creuset has been honored to share in the meals, memories and traditions made by food lovers worldwide.