type here...
Press Release

Le Creuset With Warner Bros, Introduces New Harry Potter™ Inspired Kettle

New Product Launch in Partnership with Warner Bros. Consumer Products Brings a Dash of Magic into The Kitchen

By IS NewsDesk

-

129
1 min.

Le Creuset, a premium french cookware brand, announced the upcoming launch of their new Hogwarts Express Harry Potter Inspired Kettle in partnership with Warner Bros. Consumer Products. The limited-edition stovetop kettle features a design inspired by the Wizarding World.

Le Creuset continues to be an outlet for self-expression, providing offerings that are fun and unique to match many style preferences. Sure to charm any kitchen, this whimsical kettle features an iconic Le Creuset color and shape adorned with accents that draw inspiration from a location in the beloved films.

As striking as the iconic train that inspired it, Le Creuset’s special-edition Hogwarts™ Express Kettle is finished in a bold matte black and Cerise red enamel over fast-heating premium carbon steel. Outfitted with a gold-colored, single-tone whistling spout, the kettle is detailed in Hogwarts-inspired accents like the lid’s gold-colored knob, which bears the number of the series’ most famous train platform: 9 ¾.

The Hogwarts™ Express Kettle will be available for purchase from 7th March 2022 at all Le Creuset Stores in Delhi, Noida, Gurgaon, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Chennai as well as on the e-commerce platform TATA CliQ Luxury at INR 15000. To learn more about the newest collections and other Le Creuset news, visit our stores.

Since 1925, Le Creuset has been renowned as the colorful French companion in kitchens across the globe. Beloved by home cooks and master chefs alike, Le Creuset has been honored to share in the meals, memories and traditions made by food lovers worldwide.

Previous articleInnisfree India Celebrates The Launch Of The New Retinol Range
Next articleR-elan Fabric 2.0 Returns To Fdci X Lakmé Fashion Week With A Collaboration With Satya Paul By Rajesh Pratap Singh
IS NewsDesk
Stories curated by our interns and news crew. Originally reported or general compilation from various available sources and news agencies.

Latest news

Press Release

R-elan Fabric 2.0 Returns To Fdci X Lakmé Fashion Week With A Collaboration With Satya Paul By Rajesh Pratap Singh

R-Elan Fabric 2.0, this moment marks the next generation of fabrics from Reliance Industries Ltd, India. These are specially...
Press Release

Innisfree India Celebrates The Launch Of The New Retinol Range

Innisfree India, the skin-loving, earth-caring naturalist Korean brand celebrated the launch of innisfree’s Retinol Cica repair range over an...
Press Release

Pre Holi Skin Care Tips With  Blossom Kochhar Aroma Magic

Holi, the festival of colors, vibrance and joy, is right around the corner. Here we bring to you...
Nation

India Misfired A Missile Deep Inside Pakistan’s Territory

On Friday, Indian defence ministry acknowledged an unintentional firing off a missile on 9th March 2022. Earlier, Pakistan's DGISPR...
- Advertisement -
Press Release

Manish Malhotra Beauty Exclusively By MyGlamm Launches First Ever Brand National TVC Starring Ace Couturier Manish Malhotra

Leading premium beauty brand Manish Malhotra Beauty exclusively by MyGlamm, launches its FIRST EVER national TVC around the message...
Entertainment

Movierulz.com 2022 Free Movie Download Latest Movies HD Download

Movierulz is an illegal download cum piracy promoting website that provides free movies downloading or pirated movie via torrents....

Must read

Press Release

R-elan Fabric 2.0 Returns To Fdci X Lakmé Fashion Week With A Collaboration With Satya Paul By Rajesh Pratap Singh

R-Elan Fabric 2.0, this moment marks the next generation...
Press Release

Innisfree India Celebrates The Launch Of The New Retinol Range

Innisfree India, the skin-loving, earth-caring naturalist Korean brand celebrated...
- Advertisement -

You might also likeRELATED
Recommended to you

Recent News

Quicklinks

Covid Stats

Country/Region
Active cases
USA
16,344,698
S. Korea
11,483,094
Ukraine
4,845,102
Germany
4,395,373
Vietnam
3,711,182
Portugal
3,512,458
Peru
3,332,288
France
1,862,006
UK
1,743,492
Netherlands
1,493,887
Norway
1,394,572
Italy
1,254,383
Hong Kong
1,113,369
Tunisia
1,005,566
Ecuador
821,881
Finland
795,728
Russia
765,758
Brazil
708,931
Switzerland
679,059
Spain
593,676
Poland
543,930
Australia
493,711
Chile
486,204
Austria
430,094
Japan
428,551
Mexico
380,213
Cyprus
280,404
Honduras
278,650
Greece
258,540
Belgium
253,020
Turkey
250,292
Thailand
250,262
Malaysia
247,065
Bulgaria
189,422
Romania
167,294
Bosnia
166,890
Iran
158,293
Lao People's Democratic Republic
155,764
Mongolia
152,524
Martinique
140,402
Indonesia
139,143
Ireland
138,766
Canada
136,212
Guadeloupe
127,612
New Zealand
118,837
Slovakia
116,359
Iceland
102,603
Hungary
100,707
Denmark
90,219
Rwanda
82,728
Algeria
80,505
Estonia
79,740
Czechia
72,765
French Polynesia
71,222
Israel
71,204
French Guiana
67,001
Lithuania
66,459
Argentina
61,870
Uganda
60,085
Sudan
56,988
Singapore
56,503
Bolivia
53,572
Latvia
49,721
Egypt
46,330
Jamaica
45,080
Bangladesh
44,990
Sweden
43,619
Philippines
43,486
Slovenia
38,522
Burundi
37,629
Serbia
37,325
DRC
34,346
Costa Rica
33,857
Mayotte
33,594
Tanzania
32,997
Lebanon
30,636
Ethiopia
28,922
Suriname
28,433
Colombia
27,480
China
27,312
Faroe Islands
26,516
UAE
25,266
Myanmar
23,354
Belarus
23,178
India
17,800
Luxembourg
17,357
El Salvador
15,791
South Africa
14,573
Georgia
14,089
Nicaragua
13,917
Iraq
13,872
Guatemala
13,543
Réunion
12,149
Cayman Islands
12,029
Somalia
11,870
Croatia
11,008
Maldives
10,674
Afghanistan
9,262
Greenland
9,189
Uruguay
8,597
Saint Martin
8,450
Pakistan
8,165
Solomon Islands
8,102
Saudi Arabia
8,074
Lesotho
8,067
Bahrain
7,838
Central African Republic
7,677
Trinidad and Tobago
7,583
Sierra Leone
7,549
Brunei
7,504
Sri Lanka
7,255
Jordan
6,459
Channel Islands
6,192
British Virgin Islands
6,079
Libyan Arab Jamahiriya
6,013
Paraguay
4,716
Kazakhstan
4,588
Malta
4,276
Armenia
4,079
Malawi
4,022
Zimbabwe
3,867
Cuba
3,839
St. Barth
3,774
South Sudan
3,539
Congo
3,500
Moldova
3,473
Madagascar
3,345
Bhutan
3,101
Tonga
3,100
Panama
2,677
Nigeria
2,659
Kuwait
2,246
Chad
2,222
Venezuela
1,990
Macedonia
1,975
Mauritius
1,951
Haiti
1,906
Botswana
1,897
Isle of Man
1,886
Nepal
1,758
Kyrgyzstan
1,730
Taiwan
1,726
Oman
1,723
Vanuatu
1,643
Palestine
1,384
Liberia
1,356
Benin
1,283
Qatar
1,157
Syrian Arab Republic
1,142
Samoa
1,040
Cambodia
997
Papua New Guinea
989
Fiji
985
Mozambique
976
Barbados
926
Guinea-Bissau
860
Zambia
804
Yemen
728
Andorra
689
Montenegro
682
Liechtenstein
654
Morocco
627
Uzbekistan
608
New Caledonia
577
Gibraltar
559
Cook Islands
517
Curaçao
497
Albania
497
Saint Pierre Miquelon
496
Kiribati
494
Namibia
489
Azerbaijan
375
Monaco
324
Belize
322
San Marino
315
Caribbean Netherlands
303
Bahamas
293
Palau
289
Bermuda
277
Dominican Republic
264
Seychelles
262
Dominica
221
Angola
169
Cameroon
162
Kenya
137
Mali
120
Falkland Islands (Malvinas)
119
Guyana
85
Cabo Verde
72
Ghana
71
Togo
58
Grenada
57
Aruba
54
Swaziland
47
Guinea
43
Senegal
34
Saint Lucia
33
Gambia
30
Equatorial Guinea
27
Turks and Caicos Islands
26
Côte d'Ivoire
25
Niger
22
Sint Maarten
18
Gabon
18
Timor-Leste
14
Burkina Faso
12
Comoros
10
Wallis and Futuna
9
Anguilla
9
Djibouti
8
Sao Tome and Principe
7
Mauritania
7
Antigua and Barbuda
6
Niue
4
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines
3
Macao
2
Western Sahara
1
Holy See (Vatican City State)
1
Montserrat
1
Eritrea
1
Micronesia
0
Saint Helena
0
Marshall Islands
0
MS Zaandam
0
Diamond Princess
0
Saint Kitts and Nevis
0
Tajikistan
0
Updated on March 27, 2022 6:12 AM

About Us

Concise, Contextual, and Unconventional, so that you always stay informed! A ‘not for profit’ independent venture, simplifying news related to Politics, Policy, Governance, Economy and Technology.

Contact us: Info.indianspectator@gmail.com

Follow Us

Indian Spectator - The Unbiased Estate