News18 India Maintains Dominance in Hindi News Segment as per BARC Ratings

As per the recently released data from the Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC), News18 India has once again emerged as the frontrunner in the Hindi news segment. With a staggering 71,274 AMA’000s, News18 India has secured the top spot, surpassing Aaj Tak by a 9% margin (Source: BARC | Metric: AMA’000s | TG: NCCS All 15+ | Period: Wk 20’23, 24 Hrs, All Days | Market: HSM).

BARC ratings reveal that Republic Bharat follows closely behind with 68,888 AMA’000s, trailed by TV9 Bharatvarsh with 65,472 AMA’000s, Aaj Tak with 65,399 AMA’000s, and India TV with 64,595 AMA’000s. News18 India’s dominance extends to prime time slots as well. Amish Devgan’s 7pm show outperformed Aaj Tak by 57%, while Aman Sharma’s 8pm show surpassed Aaj Tak by 22%. Kishore Ajwani’s 9pm show maintained a 3% lead over Aaj Tak, and at 10pm, News18 India maintained a significant 22% advantage over Aaj Tak.

The latest BARC data unequivocally establishes News18 India’s comprehensive leadership in the Hindi genre, surpassing Aaj Tak across all prime time bands.

Commenting on the channel’s outstanding performance, Karan Abhishek Singh, CEO of the Hindi News Cluster at Network18, stated, “News18 India has consistently held the top position since the resumption of BARC ratings last year. It has become synonymous with reliability and authenticity. Our commitment to delivering comprehensive coverage of major events has propelled our viewership to remarkable heights, giving us a substantial lead over legacy news channels. We are the preferred choice for both traditional and contemporary news viewers! As the country gears up for the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections, we remain committed to delving deeper into core issues, ensuring our audience receives unparalleled news coverage.”

News18 India boasts the most robust lineup of prime time shows and anchors in the news genre, offering unmatched perspectives and decoding news to make it easily understandable. This resonates tremendously with the audience, cementing News18 India’s position as a trusted news source.

