Pre Holi Skin Care Tips With  Blossom Kochhar Aroma Magic

Holi, the festival of colors, vibrance and joy, is right around the corner. Here we bring to you 6 pre Holi skin care tips so that you become absolutely invincible to harsh chemicals based colors used in holi. With Blossom Kochhar Aroma Magic Traditionally played with natural colors made using flowers and herbs, today, unfortunately Holi is played with chemically dyed colors, bringing allergic skin reactions, acne breakouts, dry, frizzy hair and skin that desperately needs some glow with it.

Dr. Blossom Kochhar says “I would love to play Holi with homemade colors or organic colors which do not harm your skin and hair. I have handpicked some products to protect your skin and hair as you bring out the child in you while playing Holi.”

Here are a few pre Holi skin care tips to get you ready for playing with colours:

Guard your skin by using sunscreen, oil and other skincare products that suit you.

Oiling: Apply Almond Oil on your body, lips, and face. This will protect them from dryness and will help in getting the Holi colors off easily.

Nails: Apply a coat of transparent nail polish or petroleum jelly or Blossom Kochhar Aroma Magic Cold Cream to avoid nails from getting affected.

Clothes: Wear natural cotton or breathable clothes while playing Holi as they do not cause any rash when in contact with color and water.

Sunglasses: Preferably wear a pair of sunglasses while playing Holi. This will not only save your eyes from any harsh colors but also protect you from the sun.

Hair: Oil your hair from the scalp to the tip of the hair the night before. Give your scalp a gentle massage before you sleep and repeat the process in the morning. Do not leave your hair open. Tie it into a ponytail or a bun and cover your head with a scarf.

Holi Skin Care: Do not scrub the color off with soap. Use a cream-based cleanser or you can even use oil for removing the colors, and then go for a bath. Apply a lot of moisturising cream to keep the skin hydrated.

Product recommendations for post Holi care:

About Blossom Kochhar Aroma Magic

In 1994, to inspire society for a holistic approach to life, Dr. Blossom Kochhar, along with her husband, the late Col V Kochhar sowed their seed of faith in Blossom Kochhar Aroma Magic giving the world the healing power of nature through the best of Aromatherapy in India. The brand prides itself to be one of the pioneers of Aromatherapy products in India committed to giving people a touch of nature in a world taken over by artificiality. Today, Dr. Kochhar’s daughter, Ms. Samantha Kochhar who preserves the roots while driving the company to new heights, spearheads the company’s affairs. Currently, the Earth to Bottle 170+ signature Aromatherapy skin, hair, & wellness products are present in over 100 cities in India. All the essential oils are 100% organic & every product is cruelty-free with eco-friendly & recyclable packing.

As the company takes from nature, it holds itself obliged to give back to nature too. It engages itself month on month in a plethora of tree plantations & conservation drives in collaboration with ‘Give Me Trees (GMT) Trust.’ With a pledge of planting at least one tree a day since 2015, the Blossom Kochhar Group has planted over 6000 trees. The company also contributes and works closely with Cankids Kidscan, an NGO specialized in childhood cancer, Indian Cancer Society, and Festival of Hope. Education and skilling, that is from where Dr. Blossom Kochhar started & since then has provided free training and livelihood to economically backward youth & women, specially-abled youth & widows in the last 3 decades.