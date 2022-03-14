type here...
Press Release

Pre Holi Skin Care Tips With  Blossom Kochhar Aroma Magic

By IS NewsDesk

-

103
5 min.

Holi, the festival of colors, vibrance and joy, is right around the corner. Here we bring to you 6 pre Holi skin care tips so that you become absolutely invincible to harsh chemicals based colors used in holi. With  Blossom Kochhar Aroma Magic Traditionally played with natural colors made using flowers and herbs, today, unfortunately Holi is played with chemically dyed colors, bringing allergic skin reactions, acne breakouts, dry, frizzy hair and skin that desperately needs some glow with it. 

Dr. Blossom Kochhar says “I would love to play Holi with homemade colors or organic colors which do not harm your skin and hair. I have handpicked some products to protect your skin and hair as you bring out the child in you while playing Holi.” 

Here are a few pre Holi skin care tips to get you ready for playing with colours:

Guard your skin by using sunscreen, oil and other skincare products that suit you.

Oiling: Apply Almond Oil on your body, lips, and face. This will protect them from dryness and will help in getting the Holi colors off easily.

Nails: Apply a coat of transparent nail polish or petroleum jelly or Blossom Kochhar Aroma Magic Cold Cream to avoid nails from getting affected.

Clothes: Wear natural cotton or breathable clothes while playing Holi as they do not cause any rash when in contact with color and water. 

Sunglasses: Preferably wear a pair of sunglasses while playing Holi. This will not only save your eyes from any harsh colors but also protect you from the sun. 

Hair: Oil your hair from the scalp to the tip of the hair the night before. Give your scalp a gentle massage before you sleep and repeat the process in the morning.  Do not leave your hair open. Tie it into a ponytail or a bun and cover your head with a scarf.

Holi Skin Care: Do not scrub the color off with soap. Use a cream-based cleanser or you can even use oil for removing the colors, and then go for a bath. Apply a lot of moisturising cream to keep the skin hydrated. 

Product recommendations for post Holi care:

MOISTURE BOOST SHAMPOO

Pre Holi Skin Care TipsIt is a pure blend of chamomile, Lavender, and Argan essential oils that help retain the moisture level and strengthen hair from within, leaving behind soft and strong tresses.

Avocado and Grapefruit extracts in the formulation increase the blood circulation in the scalp.

Size: 200 ml

Price: INR 215

HAIR OIL

Enriched with essential oils of Argan and Bhringraj, helps improve hair quality and reduce split ends. Scalp massages increase blood circulation, relaxes the nerves and stimulates hair follicles, improving the strength and texture of hair. It strengthens the roots of your hair and improves its growth, giving you soft and smooth hair.

Size: 200 ml

Price: INR 275

TURMERIC CLEANSER

A soap-free cleanser that gently sloughs away the day’s dirt, grime, and makeup. It helps improve the skin’s complexion and imparts radiance.

Size: 100 gm  / 200 gm

Price: INR 310 / INR 550

COLD CREAM 

This cream deeply moisturizes and hydrates your skin during the winter season. It also helps relieve dry and itchy skin, making the skin youthful and clear.

Size: 100 ml

Price: INR 175

 

ALMOND OIL 

The fusion of oleic acids & linoleic fatty acids  help in reversing and preventing signs of aging. Almond Oil nourishes  skin and hair to make you look fresh and radiant. No-nasty oil,  no harsh chemical ingredients , it can be combined with essential oils.

Size: 100 ml

Price: INR 425

To Buy Aroma Magic Products, Please visit Aroma Magic shop

About Blossom Kochhar Aroma Magic

In 1994, to inspire society for a holistic approach to life, Dr. Blossom Kochhar, along with her husband, the late Col V Kochhar sowed their seed of faith in Blossom Kochhar Aroma Magic giving the world the healing power of nature through the best of Aromatherapy in India. The brand prides itself to be one of the pioneers of Aromatherapy products in India committed to giving people a touch of nature in a world taken over by artificiality. Today, Dr. Kochhar’s daughter, Ms. Samantha Kochhar who preserves the roots while driving the company to new heights, spearheads the company’s affairs. Currently, the Earth to Bottle 170+ signature Aromatherapy skin, hair, & wellness products are present in over 100 cities in India. All the essential oils are 100% organic & every product is cruelty-free with eco-friendly & recyclable packing.

As the company takes from nature, it holds itself obliged to give back to nature too. It engages itself month on month in a plethora of tree plantations & conservation drives in collaboration with ‘Give Me Trees (GMT) Trust.’ With a pledge of planting at least one tree a day since 2015, the Blossom Kochhar Group has planted over 6000 trees. The company also contributes and works closely with Cankids Kidscan, an NGO specialized in childhood cancer, Indian Cancer Society, and Festival of Hope. Education and skilling, that is from where Dr. Blossom Kochhar started & since then has provided free training and livelihood to economically backward youth & women, specially-abled youth & widows in the last 3 decades. 

Previous articleIndia Misfired A Missile Deep Inside Pakistan’s Territory
IS NewsDesk
Stories curated by our interns and news crew. Originally reported or general compilation from various available sources and news agencies.

Latest news

Nation

India Misfired A Missile Deep Inside Pakistan’s Territory

On Friday, Indian defence ministry acknowledged an unintentional firing off a missile on 9th March 2022. Earlier, Pakistan's DGISPR...
Press Release

Manish Malhotra Beauty Exclusively By MyGlamm Launches First Ever Brand National TVC Starring Ace Couturier Manish Malhotra

Leading premium beauty brand Manish Malhotra Beauty exclusively by MyGlamm, launches its FIRST EVER national TVC around the message...
Entertainment

Movierulz.com 2022 Free Movie Download Latest Movies HD Download

Movierulz is an illegal download cum piracy promoting website that provides free movies downloading or pirated movie via torrents....
Entertainment

International Award winning Assamese movie ‘Bridge’ arrives at Chitra Griha on 4th February

The much awaited Assamese Bollywood movie 'Bridge' will be released on February 4 in Assam. Kripal Kalitai, the director...
- Advertisement -
Press Release

Easyrewardz’s Shopster 5.0 Upgrades Indian Phygital Retail Competitiveness with AI

Easyrewardz, India’s leading end-to-end CLM & Loyalty solution provider firm has launched the enhanced capabilities Shopster 5.0 AI-powered Contactless...
Buying Guide

Room Heater Buying Guide: Don’t overlook these points before buying one

You go shopping, offline-online doesn't matter, there are a ton of options when you look for a heating appliance...

Must read

Nation

India Misfired A Missile Deep Inside Pakistan’s Territory

On Friday, Indian defence ministry acknowledged an unintentional firing...
Press Release

Manish Malhotra Beauty Exclusively By MyGlamm Launches First Ever Brand National TVC Starring Ace Couturier Manish Malhotra

Leading premium beauty brand Manish Malhotra Beauty exclusively by...
- Advertisement -

You might also likeRELATED
Recommended to you

Recent News

Quicklinks

Covid Stats

Country/Region
Active cases
USA
24,981,052
Ukraine
4,768,328
S. Korea
3,890,885
Germany
3,407,432
Peru
3,316,883
Russia
1,921,442
Vietnam
1,822,727
Netherlands
1,801,678
Brazil
1,237,859
Norway
1,225,076
France
1,194,267
UK
1,060,165
Italy
1,008,360
Spain
936,709
Chile
865,057
Ecuador
806,266
Finland
645,571
Japan
624,411
Switzerland
546,125
Poland
505,058
Hong Kong
481,248
Turkey
479,419
Portugal
472,781
Indonesia
422,892
Mexico
392,889
Lebanon
386,237
Belgium
305,578
Malaysia
304,304
Austria
293,688
Honduras
274,506
Australia
266,298
Denmark
240,581
Thailand
224,325
Iran
216,829
Cyprus
209,574
Bulgaria
207,723
New Zealand
192,579
Bosnia
164,837
Greece
163,482
Mongolia
150,710
Slovakia
138,408
Lao People's Democratic Republic
136,258
Hungary
126,009
Guadeloupe
123,555
Sweden
116,032
Martinique
114,952
Canada
111,199
Latvia
110,432
Romania
106,156
Estonia
105,806
Ireland
105,484
Costa Rica
103,888
Rwanda
82,580
Algeria
80,542
Jordan
77,950
Lithuania
77,144
Iceland
74,709
Bolivia
73,845
Argentina
71,304
Czechia
71,008
Bangladesh
69,106
French Polynesia
68,332
French Guiana
66,218
Israel
61,312
Serbia
59,987
Uganda
59,749
Singapore
51,170
India
49,917
Philippines
47,867
Jamaica
46,534
Egypt
45,447
Georgia
44,571
Ethiopia
41,100
Brunei
40,225
Burundi
37,367
UAE
35,821
Guatemala
34,103
DRC
33,889
Mayotte
33,552
Tanzania
32,822
Colombia
31,805
Myanmar
31,075
Pakistan
29,346
Suriname
27,896
Faroe Islands
26,516
Iraq
25,672
Slovenia
24,933
Trinidad and Tobago
22,070
South Africa
21,020
El Salvador
19,862
Bahrain
18,581
Sudan
17,328
Sri Lanka
16,201
Maldives
14,533
Libyan Arab Jamahiriya
14,082
Nicaragua
13,659
Uruguay
13,427
Kazakhstan
13,101
Réunion
12,427
Somalia
11,870
Cayman Islands
10,803
Saudi Arabia
10,200
Paraguay
9,868
Afghanistan
9,856
Moldova
9,708
Luxembourg
9,611
Greenland
9,029
Lesotho
8,573
Saint Martin
8,450
Croatia
7,932
Sierra Leone
7,541
Central African Republic
7,348
Palestine
7,188
Malawi
6,569
Solomon Islands
6,237
British Virgin Islands
6,029
Armenia
5,907
Nepal
5,875
Kuwait
5,714
Oman
5,245
Tunisia
5,190
Zimbabwe
5,128
Azerbaijan
4,244
Bhutan
4,191
Haiti
4,077
China
4,052
Venezuela
4,022
New Caledonia
3,845
St. Barth
3,774
South Sudan
3,600
Syrian Arab Republic
3,539
Congo
3,464
Madagascar
3,416
Channel Islands
3,363
Panama
3,113
Mozambique
3,047
Mauritius
2,993
Guinea
2,987
Cambodia
2,678
Cuba
2,573
Macedonia
2,445
Nigeria
2,311
Chad
2,194
Kyrgyzstan
1,977
Qatar
1,936
Morocco
1,913
Botswana
1,897
Barbados
1,431
Dominican Republic
1,379
Malta
1,362
Liberia
1,343
Albania
1,307
Zambia
1,275
Belarus
1,244
Taiwan
1,193
Uzbekistan
1,160
Fiji
1,021
Montenegro
1,006
Belize
998
Papua New Guinea
989
Benin
906
Guinea-Bissau
848
Yemen
830
Isle of Man
786
Tonga
715
Andorra
653
Kiribati
621
Ghana
587
Liechtenstein
580
Bahamas
373
Palau
348
Curaçao
336
Gibraltar
331
Seychelles
317
Côte d'Ivoire
309
Dominica
269
Namibia
267
Kenya
245
Guyana
232
San Marino
213
Timor-Leste
190
Gabon
190
Bermuda
180
Monaco
145
Grenada
138
Togo
136
Cameroon
133
Cook Islands
130
Mali
120
Falkland Islands (Malvinas)
115
Angola
106
Swaziland
81
Senegal
73
Saint Lucia
72
Burkina Faso
67
Cabo Verde
66
Aruba
58
Sint Maarten
48
Turks and Caicos Islands
44
Saint Pierre Miquelon
41
Equatorial Guinea
41
Caribbean Netherlands
36
Vanuatu
35
Mauritania
31
Antigua and Barbuda
19
Gambia
15
Comoros
14
Samoa
13
Anguilla
13
Niger
11
Wallis and Futuna
9
Eritrea
5
Saint Kitts and Nevis
4
Macao
3
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines
2
Djibouti
2
Western Sahara
1
Holy See (Vatican City State)
1
Sao Tome and Principe
1
Tajikistan
1
Micronesia
0
Saint Helena
0
Marshall Islands
0
MS Zaandam
0
Montserrat
0
Diamond Princess
0
Updated on March 8, 2022 8:06 PM

About Us

Concise, Contextual, and Unconventional, so that you always stay informed! A ‘not for profit’ independent venture, simplifying news related to Politics, Policy, Governance, Economy and Technology.

Contact us: Info.indianspectator@gmail.com

Follow Us

Indian Spectator - The Unbiased Estate