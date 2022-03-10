Manish Malhotra Beauty Exclusively By MyGlamm Launches First Ever Brand National TVC Starring Ace Couturier Manish Malhotra

Leading premium beauty brand Manish Malhotra Beauty exclusively by MyGlamm, launches its FIRST EVER national TVC around the message “Backstage to Backstreets”. Featuring ace couturier and leading fashion designer Manish Malhotra, the campaign showcases how every girl next door is a beauty superstar, flaunting on the runway of her life. Bringing haute couture glamour from the backstage to backstreets, she turns every moment into an iconic occasion.

Over the years, Manish Malhotra Beauty exclusively by MyGlamm has given a premium experience of makeup and skincare, that has raised questions on general beauty standards and has spread across the movement of positivity and self confidence. While being aspirational, it is easily accessible and affordable for all women. The brand, much like Manish himself, believes in celebrating individuals and embracing authenticity to the fullest.

The campaign highlights the element of Manish Malhotra being the designer of an individual’s dreams. Today, women create their own magic everyday and are showstoppers walking down the makeup aisle! Leading the runway of both fashion and beauty, Manish has inspired the world to believe that elegance and glamour is a way of life and a frame of mind. The film features a flow between an alluring segment of the fashion world behind the stage with dazzling lights and oozing confidence in the colour and charisma of a household. It depicts how fashion and beauty is a part of every little corner and every beating heart stating how fashion and beauty lives at the core of every activity. The film ends with Manish saying ‘Backstage to Backstreets’ encapsulating the messaging and identity of the brand fulfilling his role as the beacon of harmonic conversations, thus representing a manifestation of the core campaign message. The categories of products that Manish Malhotra Beauty exclusively by MyGlamm offers to consumers cut across makeup and skincare that are aesthetically showcased in the film – highlighting a small yet significant role the products play in the everyday life of women.

Commenting on the campaign, Sukhleen Aneja, CEO, Beauty & FMCG Brands, Good Glamm Group says “We are extremely excited to launch the first ever national TVC of Manish Malhotra Beauty exclusively by MyGlamm. I think it is a fitting ode to the revolution that Manish, with his expertise and vision, has helped usher in a beauty democracy, which is being shaped, owned, and expressed in ever changing ways by consumers themselves, with their choices to embrace the new. The film messaging ‘Backstage to backstreets’ is a representation of Manish Malhotra Beauty as not just a brand but a lifestyle that is aspirational, accessible and affordable showcased through the premium range of products.”

Fashion Designer Manish Malhotra commented, “After 3 years of continuous success, it brings me immense joy to drive into the scale of things for the Manish Malhotra Haute Couture Makeup’s first TVC. With bigger things waiting ahead, our makeup boasts of its premium quality that we have carefully created for contemporary society. We are the only beauty brand that has no brand endorser as we were very sure that the stars of the brand are the consumers themselves with each of them owning their spotlight. It gives me great pleasure in being able to bring a beauty line that not only promises quality but an array of products that keep growing and waiting to offer you so much more.”

The campaign will debut on TV and social media channels – Instagram, Facebook and YouTube. Link to the TVC – https://youtu.be/SCYULyGXdkA