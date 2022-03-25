R-Elan Fabric 2.0, this moment marks the next generation of fabrics from Reliance Industries Ltd, India. These are specially engineered sustainable fabrics that are made with great skill and care. The collaboration with Satya Paul by Rajesh Pratap Singh at FDCI x Lakmé Fashion Week today in New Delhi celebrated this innovation.

Rajesh Pratap Singh is known for his minimalism, great attention to detail, and textile innovation. The collection, New Order, which is inspired by the ornamental art noveau movement is both very true to the designer, and the spirit of resistance that art noveau is known for. In the clothes, and in the set, was a reminder about the power of art, and how returning to nature can be the best route when freedom is in question.

The collection used the eco-friendly, sustainable fabric R-Elan GreenGold, which is one of the greenest fabrics available to us. It is made from 100% post-consumer used PET bottles, and uses efficient and certified manufacturing practices. Thanks to this innovation, PET bottles no longer end up in landfills and oceans, making R-Elan GreenGold one of the most sought-after fabrics among leading brands, retailers, fashion designers and style enthusiasts.

Mr. Hemant Sharma, the Head of the Polyester Business from Reliance Industries Ltd commented on the collaboration: “We at Reliance are very excited to see Satya Paul ensembles combining the best of both worlds – the key R-Elan features of sustainability, performance enhancement and aesthetics with Satya Paul’s signature specialty of presenting modern iterations of Indian textiles, using homegrown craftsmanship.

“We are overwhelmed by the traction that R-Elan has received from fashion enthusiasts. In order to meet the burgeoning demand for R-Elan GreenGold, we have introduced PTY and FDY forms to further democratize manufacturing of the fabric.”

The show set was dream-like, and inspired by a fringe nightclub. A magnificent swimming pool filled with R-Elan fabrics – instead of water – was the centre piece, and expansive dance floor. Through the show, and after, people and fabrics danced to the beats of 90s and early 2000s hip hop.

40 garments for men and women made up a funky, rebellious collection that made for a wardrobe ready to take on the world. Scuba dresses, saris with sweatshirts, Athleisure sets, sweatshirts and tees brought mixed with statement coats and jackets to create a series of unexpected, alluring looks.

Relaxed kaftans and kimonos also paired with fitted garments, blurring the lines between night and day, beach and street, party and bedroom. There were endless variations on the drape, and the sari proved once again, to be one of the most versatile garments on the ramp.

As Creative Director of Satya Paul, Rajesh Pratap Singh, commented: “New Order is a collection of clothes that spells Evening with a capital E. We’re out and about again, and the smart, sustainable fabrics provided by R-Elan give flight to our flow.”

The R-Elan x Satya Paul by Rajesh Pratap Singh show took place on Day 2, the Sustainable Fashion Day of the FDCI x Lakmé Fashion Week, at Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium, New Delhi.