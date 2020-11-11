Indeed, the world’s No. 1 job site, recently concluded its week-long hiring initiative, “Top Jobs in India,” with participant companies from domains such as Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning, Cloud Computing, Financial Services, Healthcare, Retail, Technology, and others. During this hiring week, Indeed received registrations from more than 45,000 registrations. The highest demand was witnessed for tech-based roles requiring Data Analytics, Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and customer support skills.

The week-long event hosted a distinguished line-up of speakers from the participating companies, who spoke about their organizational culture, the roles they were actively hiring for; changes in the recruitment process due to the Covid-19 pandemic; and the skill-sets they sought in potential employees. Furthermore, with all the interviews being conducted online, there was a marked increase in the number of applications during the week, reflecting the shift in hiring processes across the country in the wake of the pandemic.

Commenting on the initiative, Sashi Kumar, Managing Director, Indeed.com, said, “The Covid-19 pandemic caused a serious disruption in the job market. While our data indicate improvement in hiring activity as lockdown restrictions eased across the country, many worthy candidates are waiting for job opportunities. Our hiring week was an effort to connect job seekers with reputed companies in India. We are proud that this initiative has helped people get the job of their choice.”

Kavita Kurup, Global Head – Talent & Organizational Transformation at UST Global, said, “As our business adjusted to the new reality after the pandemic, we see an uptick in growth and opportunities at various levels in the company. The hiring week by Indeed allowed us to interact with some great talent across the country. We also got to evaluate candidates who closely fit the job description and with our efforts to build a talented and diverse workforce. We are delighted to have been a part of this initiative”.

Research on Indeed suggests that overall hiring in India is gradually increasing across industries. Although hiring in India was down by 21 percent towards the end of October 2020 compared to 2019, it was still an improvement from the middle of June 2020, when hiring was down by 51 percent from 2019 levels.

