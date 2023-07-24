Press Release

TSG Hotels & Resorts Organizes Successful Beach Clean-Up Drive in Port Blair

Port Blair, 22nd July 2023 – TSG Hotels & Resorts, a leading hospitality chain, took a significant step towards environmental conservation by organizing a beach clean-up drive at the picturesque Marina Park in Port Blair. The event aimed to raise awareness among the public about the depleting flora of beaches and the crucial role such clean-up activities play in protecting marine life.

The beach clean-up drive witnessed the active participation of approximately 25 staff members from TSG Grand and TSG Emerald View, who were eager to contribute to the preservation of their natural surroundings. Armed with disposable bags, they combed the seashore area, diligently collecting dry waste, including plastic cups, wrappers, empty bottles, and other debris that littered the beach.

Mr. Chiranjeet Das, Corporate General Manager of TSG Hotels & Resorts, played a pivotal role in coordinating the entire programme under the expert guidance of Mr. Mohinder Bhatia, Promiller. Their joint efforts proved instrumental in making the beach clean-up drive an inspiring success.

A Positive Impact on the Environment and the Community

The staff members expressed their happiness in being part of the campaign and conveyed that their active participation was fueled by a deep sense of responsibility towards their environment and community. By joining hands in this initiative, they hope to set an example for others to follow and inspire further environmental conservation efforts in the region.

The drive concluded on a high note as the accumulated waste was handed over to the Port Blair Municipal Council (PBMC) staff for proper disposal, ensuring that the efforts of the day translated into a cleaner and safer beach for all to enjoy.

Mr. Chiranjeet Das shared his thoughts with the media, stating, “It was a wholesome experience to take a proactive step towards the betterment of society. Contributing to the preservation of nature gave us a feeling of fulfillment and a sense of responsibility in rectifying the mistakes of mankind and safeguarding the environment from potential disasters.”

Preserving Pristine Environments for Future Generations

During his interaction with the media, Mr. Das emphasized the significance of preserving the pristine environment of the Andaman and Nicobar Islands (A&N Islands) for the well-being of future generations. The islands are known for their breathtaking natural beauty and unique biodiversity, and it is crucial to act responsibly to protect them from degradation.

TSG Hotels & Resorts’ beach clean-up drive is not only an expression of their commitment to environmental conservation but also an invitation for individuals and organizations to come forward and actively engage in efforts to safeguard our planet’s fragile ecosystems.

With such initiatives taking center stage, the hope for a greener and cleaner future shines brighter, as more and more people are inspired to play an active role in preserving the wonders of nature.

Support Indian Spectator, follow us on Google News.

