Petrol and Diesel Prices have Increased Once Again, Eighth Price Hike

Petrol and diesel prices have increased for the eighth time in the last 9 days. Earlier on March 27, fuel prices were hiked. The price of petrol has increased by 80 paise in the capital Delhi today. The price of diesel has also increased by 60 paise.

At present, if you go to buy fuel, then you will get one litre of petrol for Rs 115.88 and the same quantity of diesel for Rs 100.10. Fuel prices have increased in Delhi as well as in other states.

With today’s price hike, the total price has increased by Rs 5.60 since March 22.

Meanwhile, the price of petrol from Ahmedabad to Patna, Bhopal to Chennai has crossed Rs 100. The price of diesel in Mumbai has now crossed Rs 100.

According to news portal The Wire, the government was avoiding a hike in fuel prices in view of the state elections, amid which the international fuel market registered a sharp rise per barrel. The government is now increasing the prices to absorb the loss being caused to the oil companies.