Earlier in December 2020, Intelligence Buero, the department under Ministry of Home Affairs had notified of 2000 new vacancies. Today on 9th Jan, the application process for the examination will be formally completed. As per MHA’s advertisement, no new applications will be accepted after 11.59 PM on 9th January. The last date of fee submission through SBI challan is January 12, 2021.

These vacancies are for ACIO (Intelligence Bureau Assistant Central Intelligence Officer) post, the examination is prescribed to take place each year however it was not organised since 2017, this explains the huge number of vacancies in the Intelligence department.

Those aspirants who are willing to make their careers in the Intelligence field can fill the form, last few hours are left for successful registration. Job profile in IB ACIO includes both desk job and field job, everyone who joins the post through this examination will have to go under mandatory training and a probation period of 2 years.

Who all can apply for IB ACIO Recruitment?

Applicants age should be between 18 and 27 years. ( relaxation for category students is also available, for details visit MHA’s website)

Graduation or equivalent from a recognized University is mandated to apply for the exam.

There is no minimum percentage of marks required for application, those who have passed in the graduation or equivalent exam can apply.

Computer knowledge is not mandatory, however, candidates with computer knowledge may be preferred.

Fees for IB Acio examination has been hiked as compared to 2017 exam, earlier the fee charged was 100 INR for UR students however this year applicant will have to pay 500 extra as examination process fee, so a total of 600 is to be paid to apply for IB ACIO examination.

Interested? Given below are the simple step by step guide to apply.

Step1: log on to Ministry of Home Affairs official website, or you may simply click on this link.

Step2: After following step 1, you will be redirected to a pdf containing the link for submitting the form.

Step3: Copy the given link and paste in URL to access the page.

Step4: Read all instructions carefully, arrange all required documents, photos and signature files.

Step 5: Click on agree, followed by a sign-up button. Follow the on-screen instruction to successfully submit your application.

Exam date of IB ACIO exam?

Unlike in 2017, this year’s IB ACIO exam will be conducted ONLINE on 21st Feb, slots will be available on subsequent days based on the number of candidates applied for this exam. The examination process may take 2 to 5 days to complete.

Keep Following Sarkari Jobs section to stay updated with all latest vacancies in government services.