Sarkari JobsUGC NET 2021 rescheduled, New Dates released by NTA
Sarkari Jobs

UGC NET 2021 rescheduled, New Dates released by NTA

By IS NewsDesk

-

0
0

After the long delay it is finally that the University Grants Commission has released the dates on which the exam would be conducted. Since December last year, the exam had been postponed not once or twice but four times.

The pandemic has hit hard especially the aspirants for various jobs. The Examination calendar for almost all exams have been affected leading to a stage of doldrum for candidates since it is uncertain wether the exam would be conducted or postponed.

Earlier the NTA had announced to conduct exams in October but later postponed as the dates were clashing with exams like UPSC and UPPSC.

The National Testing Agency (NTA), the body which is mandated to conduct the National Eligibility Test, released new exam dates on Friday, the exams will be conducted on November 20, 2021 to 5 December 2021.

The revised exam calendar will be uploaded soon on the official website.

IS NewsDesk
Stories curated by our interns and news crew. Originally reported or general compilation from various available sources and news agencies.

