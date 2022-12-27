What is cordyceps? Why is it more valuable than gold?

Cordyceps is a fungi species that thrives on the bodies of insects and other small arthropods, renowned for its medicinal properties and long-standing use in traditional Chinese medicine as a remedy for a range of ailments. It is frequently utilized to increase energy levels, improve respiratory function, and augment immune system function. Additionally, cordyceps is thought to exhibit anti-inflammatory and antioxidant effects.

Some studies have suggested that cordyceps may have potential as a treatment for certain types of cancer and other diseases, although more research is needed to confirm these effects. Cordyceps is typically consumed in the form of a supplement, such as capsules, powders, or tinctures. It can also added in some food and beverage products, such as energy drinks and teas.

There are several different species of cordyceps, but the most well-known and widely used is Cordyceps sinensis, which is found in the high-altitude regions of Tibet and Nepal. Cordyceps sinensis is known for its ability to adapt to extreme environments, and it grows by infecting the larvae of ghost moths, which are found in these regions. As the cordyceps fungus grows, it consumes the larva from the inside out and eventually produces a long, slender fruiting body that protrudes from the host’s body.

In traditional Chinese medicine, cordyceps is believed to have yang (warming) properties and is used to tonify the kidneys and lungs. It is also thought to improve circulation and boost energy levels. Some people take cordyceps to improve athletic performance, reduce fatigue, and enhance recovery after physical activity.

There is some scientific evidence to support the use of cordyceps for these purposes. For example, a small study conducted in 1993 found that cordyceps improved exercise performance in healthy individuals. Other studies have suggested that cordyceps may have anti-inflammatory and antioxidant effects and may be helpful in reducing symptoms of respiratory conditions such as asthma. However, more research is needed to fully understand the potential health benefits of cordyceps and to determine the optimal dosage and method of administration.

The History of Cordyceps in Traditional Medicine

Cordyceps has been valued for its medicinal properties for centuries, and it is often considered a rare and precious substance. One reason for its value is that it is difficult to cultivate and harvest. Cordyceps sinensis, grows naturally at high altitudes in India, Tibet and Nepal, and it can only be collected from the wild. It is also a slow-growing fungus, with a lifecycle that can take several years to complete. These factors contribute to the scarcity of cordyceps and the high price that it commands.

The demand for cordyceps has increased in recent years, due in part to its perceived health benefits and also to the growing popularity of traditional Chinese medicine and other alternative medical practices. This has led to the cultivation of cordyceps in some countries, including China and the United States, although the majority of cordyceps is still collected from the wild. The high demand and limited supply of cordyceps have contributed to its value as a commodity.

The price of cordyceps can fluctuate significantly based on the quality, purity, and source of the product. Generally, cordyceps is considered a luxurious product and can be quite costly. As an illustration, 10 grams of cordyceps can range in price from $500 to $700 or higher, depending on quality. Prices may be higher for cordyceps products made from pure Cordyceps sinensis as opposed to those made from a combination of various species or containing other ingredients.

It is also worth noting that the market for cordyceps is not well regulated, and there have been reports of adulterated or fake cordyceps products being sold. These products may contain little or no actual cordyceps, and they may not provide the same benefits as pure cordyceps. It is important to buy cordyceps from a reputable source and to carefully read the label to ensure that you are getting a high-quality product.

The Challenges of Cultivating Cordyceps

Cordyceps is typically procured from the wild, although it can also be cultivated in some cases. Collecting cordyceps from the wild involves going to these high-altitude regions and carefully searching for the fungi, which grow on the bodies of ghost moth larvae. Once the cordyceps fungus has matured and the fruiting body has emerged from the host’s body, it can be carefully collected and dried for use.

The cultivation of cordyceps is a relatively recent innovation, yet it remains a challenging endeavor. This fungi grows at a slow rate and necessitates specific conditions to thrive and produce the desired fruiting bodies. Several organizations have researched and developed methods for cultivating cordyceps in controlled environments, such as laboratories and greenhouses, utilizing a substrate like rice or barley to mimic the fungus’s natural habitat and providing the necessary nutrients, humidity, and temperature conditions. However, the cultivation of cordyceps is a burgeoning field, requiring further research to optimize and improve the process.

The highly valuable cordyceps has spawned a network of smugglers and illicit activities. Illegal trade in cordyceps can encompass the smuggling of cordyceps products across international borders and the sale of counterfeit or adulterated products. To counter the illegal trade of cordyceps, efforts have been undertaken to regulate and monitor the trade of cordyceps and to implement laws against illegal harvesting and smuggling. Despite this, India has yet to enact stringent regulations governing the cultivation, collection, and export of cordyceps, also known locally as keeda jadi.