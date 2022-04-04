Chinese Rocket Wreckage Falls on Indian Soil

Chinese rocket debris fell on Indian soil. In the dark night skies over Maharashtra, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh, the people of these states saw a ball of fire in the sky. In the beginning, many thought it was a meteorite, but within minutes it caught fire, a round object and a ring collapsed in Chandrapur district of Maharashtra. Experts believe that it is the debris of the rocket launched by China in 2021

Allegedly this is a video of a Chinese rocket exploding over the Indian sky

Jonathan McDowell, an astronomer at the Center for Astrophysics, tweeted: “I believe this is due to the Chinese rocket re-entering Earth’s atmosphere.”

This 3-meter-diameter ring is consistent with being part of the CZ-3B third stage tankage. It was found in Sindewahi (79.6E 20.3N) in eastern Maharashtra. (thanks @DrSachinW for forwarding the image) pic.twitter.com/hppY21nw1v — Jonathan McDowell (@planet4589) April 3, 2022

An ISRO scientist, on condition of anonymity, said: “I believe it was probably a Chinese CZ-3B because its timing and location matched the US Space Command’s forecast.” At least it is clear from the statements of many experts that this event was not a cosmic event. Instead, Chinese rockets which was used to put satellites in the orbit fell on the Indian soil.