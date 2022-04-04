NASA Will Provide Update Today on Final Major Artemis Test Before Launch

NASA will hold a media teleconference at 5.30 pm. EDT today, Sunday, April 3, at the launch pad ahead of the unmanned Artemis I lunar mission, to discuss final key test status with the agency’s Mega Moon rocket and spacecraft.

The nearly two-day trial, known as the wet dress rehearsal, began on Friday, 1 April, and was halted the Sunday before tanking due to loss of ability to pressurise the mobile launcher using two fans. Enclosed areas within mobile launchers require fans to provide positive pressure and keep hazardous gases out. Without this capability, technicians are unable to proceed safely, with the rocket’s main stage and interim cryogenic propulsion stage loading the propellant remotely.

The test is designed to demonstrate the ability to perform the full launch countdown at Kennedy Space Center’s Launch Pad 39B, which includes loading and ejecting cryogenic, or supercooled, propellant on an Artemis I rocket.

Teleconference participants include:

Mike Sarafin, Artemis mission manager, NASA Headquarters in Washington

Charlie Blackwell-Thompson, Artemis Launch Director, NASA Exploration Ground Systems Program, Kennedy.

Through the Artemis mission, NASA will land the first woman and first person of color on the Moon, paving the way for a longer lunar presence and serving as a stepping stone on the way to Mars.

For updates, follow NASA’s Artemis blog