Deepak Hooda finally breaks silence on his friendship with Krunal Pandya

A year after the ugly feud, Deepak Hooda broke his silence on his friendship with LSG teammate Krunal Pandya. He said, ‘Krunal Pandya is like my brother and there are always fights and fights between brothers. Cricket is a game where players have a friendly relationship. But sometimes there is a tussle between the players. Because of this, there was a distance between the two cricketers.

In the domestic tournament last year, Deepak Hooda and Kunal Pandia clashed in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. After this, Kunal threatened to remove him from the team. Deepak Hooda was in the Baroda team last year. Deepak Hooda made several allegations against Krunal by emailing the Gujarat Cricket Association.

This time Deepak Hooda and Kunal Pandya are playing for the same team in IPL 2022 Lucknow Super Giants team. Deepak Hooda and Kunal Pandya have been in the news ever since both the players were included in the same franchise and hence cricket fans expected both the players to talk to each other on the field.

A year after the ugly feud, Deepak Hooda broke his silence on his relationship with LSG teammate Krunal Pandya. Recently in an interview given to Daily Jagran, he said, “Kunal Pandya is like my brother and there are always fights and fights between brothers.

