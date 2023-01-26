Sports

England all-rounder Ben Stokes crowned ICC Men’s Test Cricketer of the Year award

Sports Desk
By Sports Desk

-

2 min.

On Thursday, January 26th, the International Cricket Council (ICC) announced that England all-rounder Ben Stokes has won the ICC Men’s Test Cricketer of the Year award. Stokes, who is 32 years old, outdueled his teammates including Jonny Bairstow, Usman Khawaja and Kagiso Rabada, as well as Australian pitcher Usman Khawaja, to win the prestigious award.

ben stokes celebrating after taking a wicket

Last year, Stokes took over as England’s Test captain from Joe Root and led the team to victory in series against Pakistan, South Africa and New Zealand. In 15 Test matches last year, Stokes scored 870 runs at an average of 36.25, including four fifties and a few centuries. As a bowler, he took 26 wickets overall at an average of 31.19, with his best innings figures of 4/33.

In 89 Test matches, Stokes has a total of 5,602 runs at an average of 36.14, including 12 centuries and 28 fifties. He holds the record for the joint-most sixes by any batsman with 107 in Tests. He has also taken 193 wickets in this format with four five-wicket hauls.

It’s worth noting that earlier this month, Stokes was also named captain of the ICC Test team of the year, which included other Englishmen James Anderson and Jonny Bairstow. The team also featured players such as Usman Khawaja, Kraigg Brathwaite, Marnus Labuschagne, Babar Azam, Rishabh Pant and Pat Cummins among others.

The ICC Men’s Test Cricketer of the Year award is an annual award given by the International Cricket Council (ICC) to the best male Test cricketer of the year. Stokes was chosen for the award after outdueling his teammates and other international players in the Test format.

Since taking the helm as England’s skipper, Stokes has been killin’ it on the field. Under his leadership, the team has racked up a 9-1 record in Test matches, with series victories over heavyweights like New Zealand and South Africa on home soil. They even pulled off a surprise win against India in the postponed Test, leveling the series 2-2, and absolutely crushed Pakistan 3-0 in their own backyard – the best margin of victory England has ever achieved in that country. This guy’s captaincy has been on fire, and it’s exciting to see where he’ll take the team next.

Ben Stokes played a crucial role in England’s Test matches last year, both as a batsman and a bowler. As a batsman, he played in 15 Test matches, scoring 870 runs at an average of 36.25, with four fifties and a few centuries.

Support Indian Spectator, follow us on Google News. Submit your opinion and guest articles on Info.indianspectator@gmail.com

Previous article
Gadar 2: Highly-Anticipated Sequel of Indian Cinema Classic to Release on India’s Independence Day 2023
Next article
Pathaan Review: Gabbbar Calls ‘Pathaan’ a Movie Targeted at Average IQ
Sports Desk
Sports Desk
We're the sports desk publishing team and we're here to bring you the latest and greatest in the world of sports. From breaking news to in-depth analysis and behind-the-scenes.

Latest News

Sports

Prithvi Shaw’s T20 comeback delayed by Ishan Kishan and Shubman Gill’s form

India's T20 captain Hardik Pandya has made it clear that Prithvi Shaw will not be getting a chance to...
Entertainment

Pathaan Review: Gabbbar Calls ‘Pathaan’ a Movie Targeted at Average IQ

Abhishek Asthana, also known as Gabbar, has reviewed the movie "Pathaan" and has given it a mixed review.In his...
Entertainment

Gadar 2: Highly-Anticipated Sequel of Indian Cinema Classic to Release on India’s Independence Day 2023

It looks like fans of the original "Gadar: Ek Prem Katha" film are in for a treat, as Bollywood...
Nation

India Celebrates Republic Day with Grand Parade and Flypast featuring the Retired Ilyushin IL-38SD

On Thursday, India marked its Republic Day with a grand parade and flypast in the capital city of Delhi....
Business

eMudhra Limited, a Leading Provider of Digital Trust and Paperless Transformation Solutions, Reports Strong Financial Results in Q3

eMudhra Limited, a leading provider of digital trust, digital security and paperless transformation solutions, announced its financial results for...
Startups

AIXTOR Technologies: Tailored Technology Solutions Provider for Various Industries

AIXTOR Technologies is a digital solution provider that is dedicated to delivering technology solutions that are tailored to meet...
Sports

Mohammed Siraj becomes world’s No.1 ODI bowler, leading the way for Indian cricket team

The rise of Mohammed Siraj in the cricketing world has been nothing short of spectacular. The young fast bowler...
Entertainment

Pathaan: Shah Rukh Khan’s Blockbuster Film Sets Record on Opening Day, 8000 screens worldwide

Pathaan, directed by Siddharth Anand and starring Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone, has set yet another record on...

About Us

Concise, Contextual, and Unconventional, so that you always stay informed! A ‘not for profit’ independent venture, simplifying news related to Politics, Policy, Governance, Economy and Technology.

Contact us: Info.indianspectator@gmail.com

Quicklinks

Indian Spectator - The Unbiased Estate