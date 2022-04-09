Father athlete-Mother volleyball player; All you need to know about Sai Sudharsan of Gujarat Titans

In the match against Punjab Kings in the 2022 IPL, Gujarat Titan had given a chance to young batsman Sai Sudharsan in the playing XI. Gujarat captain Hardik Pandya won the toss and invited Punjab Kings to bat first. Sai Sudharsan also made his IPL debut from this match.

Sai came to bat at number three through Gujarat in today’s match. Sai came to the field to bat after Matthew Wade returned to the dressing room for 32. He scored 35 runs in just 30 balls in his debut match. He hit four fours and a six in today’s match. Batting at a strike rate of 117.6, He shared a 101 run partnership with Shabnam Gill.

Sai Sudharsan’s family is also associated with sports. Sai Sudarshan’s father Bhardwaj is an Indian athlete while mother Usha Bhardwaj is a volleyball player.

20-year-old Sai Sudharsan is a left-handed batsman from Chennai. Veteran Indian off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin had praised Sai’s performance. Sai Sudarshan impressed everyone with his stormy performance in the Tamil Nadu Premier League. He made his List A debut for Tamil Nadu in December last year. He made his Vijay Hazare Trophy debut in that match.

