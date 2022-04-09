Sports

Father athlete-Mother volleyball player; All you need to know about Sai Sudharsan of Gujarat Titans

By Sports Desk

-

1 min.

In the match against Punjab Kings in the 2022 IPL, Gujarat Titan had given a chance to young batsman Sai Sudharsan in the playing XI. Gujarat captain Hardik Pandya won the toss and invited Punjab Kings to bat first. Sai Sudharsan also made his IPL debut from this match.

Sai came to bat at number three through Gujarat in today’s match. Sai came to the field to bat after Matthew Wade returned to the dressing room for 32. He scored 35 runs in just 30 balls in his debut match. He hit four fours and a six in today’s match. Batting at a strike rate of 117.6, He shared a 101 run partnership with Shabnam Gill.

Sai Sudharsan posing with his cricketing instruments
Image from Sai Sudharsan’s Instagram

Sai Sudharsan’s family is also associated with sports. Sai Sudarshan’s father Bhardwaj is an Indian athlete while mother Usha Bhardwaj is a volleyball player.

20-year-old Sai Sudharsan is a left-handed batsman from Chennai. Veteran Indian off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin had praised Sai’s performance. Sai Sudarshan impressed everyone with his stormy performance in the Tamil Nadu Premier League. He made his List A debut for Tamil Nadu in December last year. He made his Vijay Hazare Trophy debut in that match.

Sai Sudarshan has played in Tamil Nadu Premier League. Now Gujarat Titans has signed him for Rs 20 lakh in the mega auction of IPL. Sudarshan’s family is also associated with sports.

Support Indian Spectator, follow us on Google News. Submit your opinion and guest articles on Info.indianspectator@gmail.com

Previous articleNo more speculations! Ranbir-Alia are getting married on this date
Next articleHAL Delivers India’s First Indigenous Civilian Aircraft To Alliance Air
Sports Desk

Latest News

Nation

PM Modi to hold virtual meeting with Joe Biden, South Asia, Indo-Pacific will be in focus

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Biden will be together in a virtual meeting schedule to be held...
World

Imran Khan lost the No-confidence Motion at Midnight, Ousted From The post of PM

Imran Khan's party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government fell after a no-confidence motion was passed on Saturday midnight. With the...
IPL Updates

Mumbai Indians suffers its fourth consecutive defeat, this time from RCB

Mumbai Indians have suffered their fourth consecutive defeat in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 on Saturday. Royal...
Health

Covid Vaccine Prices reduced to Rs 225 per shot for Private Hospitals

On Friday, vaccine manufacturing companies, Serum Institute of India (SII) and Bharat Biotech said that the precautionary dose of...
Nation

UP Cm’s Official Twitter Account Hacked, Administration Warns Of Action

An official Twitter account of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's office (CMO) was hacked on Friday night allegedly...
World

Imran praised Indians, said- no superpower can impose conditions on India

Addressing the nation a day before the no-confidence motion in the National Assembly, Imran Khan said he respected the...
Nation

HAL Delivers India’s First Indigenous Civilian Aircraft To Alliance Air

Government of India-owned Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) has delivered the first civilian Dornier-228 aircraft to Alliance Air. Hindustan Aeronautics...
Entertainment

No more speculations! Ranbir-Alia are getting married on this date

The discussion about the marriage of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt is going on in the media for a...

About Us

Concise, Contextual, and Unconventional, so that you always stay informed! A ‘not for profit’ independent venture, simplifying news related to Politics, Policy, Governance, Economy and Technology.

Contact us: Info.indianspectator@gmail.com

Quicklinks

Indian Spectator - The Unbiased Estate