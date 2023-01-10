Sports

Gautam Gambhir faces backlash from social media users for biased commentary on Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli, the Indian cricket team’s star player, scored yet another century against Sri Lanka in an ODI match, making it his second back-to-back century for India. But it seems like this impressive feat wasn’t enough to impress everyone, especially Gautam Gambhir, who was commentating on the match.

Gambhir appeared unimpressed with Kohli’s performance, no matter how fantastic his cricketing shots were. He even went as far as to call Kohli “below average” compared to Suryakumar Yadav, who has less experience in international cricket. It’s beginning to seem like Virat Kohli needs to score a century while standing on one leg and juggling three oranges to impress Gautam Gambhir.

As this pattern of commentary continues in the ongoing ODI series against Sri Lanka, netizens have taken to Twitter to criticize Gambhir for what they perceive as a bias against Virat Kohli. Here are a few notable and witty tweets we found:

Overall, the tweets criticized Gautam Gambhir for being biased against Virat Kohli, regardless of how well the Indian skipper performed on the field. But the jokes and witty comments on the same highlight that it’s all in good fun and fans and followers should not take it too seriously, unless you are Gautam Gambhir’s therapist, in that case, take it very seriously please.

