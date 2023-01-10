Gautam Gambhir faces backlash from social media users for biased commentary on Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli, the Indian cricket team’s star player, scored yet another century against Sri Lanka in an ODI match, making it his second back-to-back century for India. But it seems like this impressive feat wasn’t enough to impress everyone, especially Gautam Gambhir, who was commentating on the match.

Gambhir appeared unimpressed with Kohli’s performance, no matter how fantastic his cricketing shots were. He even went as far as to call Kohli “below average” compared to Suryakumar Yadav, who has less experience in international cricket. It’s beginning to seem like Virat Kohli needs to score a century while standing on one leg and juggling three oranges to impress Gautam Gambhir.

As this pattern of commentary continues in the ongoing ODI series against Sri Lanka, netizens have taken to Twitter to criticize Gambhir for what they perceive as a bias against Virat Kohli. Here are a few notable and witty tweets we found:

*Kohli makes a T20 century*

Gambhir – SKY is faster *Kohli makes an ODI century*

Gambhir – Tendulkar made centuries with more difficult rules *Kohli breathes*

Gambhir – Baba Ramdev does better Pranayam — Sagar (@sagarcasm) January 10, 2023

Gautam Gambhir said, “you can’t compare Virat with Sachin. In Sachin’s era there weren’t 5 players inside the 30-yard circle”. — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) January 10, 2023

Everyone Is Praising Virat Kohli Ji For his 73rd Century Meanwhile Gautam Gambhir: pic.twitter.com/jya8cLUhbo — Pulkit🇮🇳❤️ (@pulkit5Dx) January 10, 2023

Gambhir daily routine 😶

Everytime he Target Kohli pic.twitter.com/57nCOoC76U — Ѧ†ʊℓ🇮🇳 (@atulprakashh) January 10, 2023

Gambhir in commentary box watching Kohli score another 100.pic.twitter.com/bYcgeX3L7k — Abhi (@D4nAfc) January 10, 2023

Overall, the tweets criticized Gautam Gambhir for being biased against Virat Kohli, regardless of how well the Indian skipper performed on the field. But the jokes and witty comments on the same highlight that it’s all in good fun and fans and followers should not take it too seriously, unless you are Gautam Gambhir’s therapist, in that case, take it very seriously please.