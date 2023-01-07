Sports

Good prognosis for Rishabh Pant after successful knee surgery

Abhishek Kumar
By Abhishek Kumar

1 min.

Rishabh Pant, an Indian cricketer who plays as a wicketkeeper-batter, had surgery on his knee at the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai on Friday. The surgery was successful, according to sources. Pant had been injured in a car accident on December 30 and was receiving treatment at Max Hospital in Dehradun before being airlifted to Mumbai for the surgery.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has released a statement regarding Rishabh Pant’s recent knee surgery. According to the statement, Pant underwent surgery to repair ligament tears and will continue to be monitored by the medical team at the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai as he recovers and undergoes rehabilitation. The BCCI also noted that Pant will be under the direct supervision of Dr. Dinshaw Pardiwala.

The statement indicated that Pant will be receiving medical treatment at the hospital under the direct supervision of Dr Dinshaw Pardiwala, who is the head of the Centre for Sports Medicine and the director of the Arthroscopy & Shoulder Service at the hospital. Dr Pardiwala will be responsible for overseeing Pant’s treatment and ensuring that he receives the best possible care.

The patient was transferred from Max Hospital in Dehradun to Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai for additional treatment and surgery.

The Board of Cricket Control in India (BCCI) released a statement saying that they will do everything in their power to aid and expedite the recovery process of Rishabh Pant, a cricketer, and will provide him with all the necessary support during this time. Pant was involved in a car accident on his way from Delhi to Roorkee, during which he fell asleep at the wheel and collided with the divider on the road.

He sustained burn injuries and other injuries, including cuts on his forehead, a ligament tear in his right knee, ankle, toe, and back, that will require plastic surgery. The BCCI stated that they will support Pant throughout his recovery process.

