Good prognosis for Rishabh Pant after successful knee surgery

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has released a statement regarding Rishabh Pant’s recent knee surgery. According to the statement, Pant underwent surgery to repair ligament tears and will continue to be monitored by the medical team at the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai as he recovers and undergoes rehabilitation. The BCCI also noted that Pant will be under the direct supervision of Dr. Dinshaw Pardiwala.

The Board of Cricket Control in India (BCCI) released a statement saying that they will do everything in their power to aid and expedite the recovery process of Rishabh Pant, a cricketer, and will provide him with all the necessary support during this time. Pant was involved in a car accident on his way from Delhi to Roorkee, during which he fell asleep at the wheel and collided with the divider on the road.

He sustained burn injuries and other injuries, including cuts on his forehead, a ligament tear in his right knee, ankle, toe, and back, that will require plastic surgery. The BCCI stated that they will support Pant throughout his recovery process.