Hardik Pandya speaks out on Arshdeep Singh’s 5 no-balls in IND vs SL match

India’s match against Sri Lanka at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium ended in a 16-run loss for the home team. Despite impressive innings from Axar Patel (65 off 31 balls) and Suryakumar Yadav (51 off 36 balls), India was unable to chase down Sri Lanka’s total of 206.

One of the key reasons for India’s loss in their match against Sri Lanka was the high number of no-balls bowled by the Indian team. No-balls are illegal deliveries in cricket that result in a free hit for the batting team, and they can be costly for the fielding team if they result in runs. Arshdeep Singh being responsible for a hat-trick of them in a single over.

In his post-match comments, India’s captain Hardik Pandya acknowledged the impact of the no-balls, saying “we know no-balls in any format is a crime.” However, he also defended Singh, saying “it is not about blaming him or being too hard on him.” Pandya recognized that anyone can have a bad day and it’s important to stay focused on the basics and not let mistakes get in the way. He said, “The learning for us is we should be focussing on what we can control. You can have a good day, you can have a bad day, but you shouldn’t be moving away from the basics.”

In addition to the no-balls, India also conceded runs through free hits, which ultimately played a significant role in the outcome of the match. Pandya also addressed the decision to have KL Rahul bat at number three, explaining “Rahul is accustomed to playing at no. 3, and if someone comes in, we want to give them a role they are comfortable with. That’s why he batted at No. 3.”

At the end, it was a tough loss for India, but they will have the opportunity to bounce back in future matches. It’s important for the team to stay focused on the basics and not let mistakes or bad days get in the way of their performance. With strong players like Axar Patel and Suryakumar Yadav leading the way, India will no doubt continue to be a formidable force in the world of cricket.