A mysterious post by PV Sindhu on social media is enough to raise the heart rate of the Indian badminton fans. Olympic silver medalist Sindhu made a surprise post on Twitter and Instagram on Monday, where she wrote, ‘Denmark Open was the last campaign. I retired. ‘

However, She immediately stated her reasons for posting the message and assured his supporters that his post was about the effects of the coronavirus, not to announce her retirement. She will continue to fight on the court as before.

Sindhu writes, ‘I have been thinking of clarifying my feelings for quite some time. Admittedly, I couldn’t cope with it. That is why I am telling you that a lot has happened. I understand that you will be shocked or confused after reading this. But if you read it to the end, you will understand my feelings, and I hope you will support me. ‘

Sindhu further writes, ‘This epidemic has opened my eyes. I can practice hard to beat the strongest opponent. I can fight till the end of the match. I’ve done it before and will do it again. But how do I get rid of an invisible virus that has caused problems all over the world? After several months at home, we still have to think before we step outside. Reading all the heartbreaking stories online raises questions about myself and the world we live in. ‘

In the end, the world champion star wrote, ‘Not being able to represent India at the Danish Open was the last limitation. Today I retired from all chaos. I retired from this negativity, constant fear and all uncertainty. We should be optimistic to see the light at the end of the tunnel. Denmark didn’t open, but that didn’t stop me from training. I don’t want to give up before I fight back. Until we reach a safe world, I will continue to do so. ‘

